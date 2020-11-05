Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah visits tribal family in West Bengal village

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, met a tribal family in Chaturthi village, Bankura, and had food with them on Thursday.

ANI | Bankura (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:06 IST
Amit Shah visits tribal family in West Bengal village
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets a villager in West Bengal on Thursday. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, met a tribal family in Chaturthi village, Bankura, and had food with them on Thursday. On the second day of his visit, Shah held a review meeting with the senior officers of the Central Reserve Police Force in Bankura today.

During his two-day visit, the Union minister met the BJP's state leaders, reviewed the upcoming Assembly poll preparations and look into organisational matters. Earlier this year, Shah had addressed a virtual rally for the state. This is his first visit to West Bengal after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. He had last visited the state on March 1 amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana records 2,064 fresh COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

Haryanas COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,76,146 on Thursday with 2,064 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 1,859 with 23 more fatalities, according to the state health departments daily bulletin. Of the latest fatalities, four were report...

Dell Tech, AIF, NSDC, Mumbai Univ collaborate to equip 1 lakh students with career skills

Dell Technologies, American India Foundation AIF, National Skill Development Corporation NSDC and the University of Mumbai have joined hands for Project Future Ready that aims to enhance employability skills and providing career guidance to...

Ladakh standoff: Indian Army to press for expeditious disengagement at 8th round of military talks

The Indian Army is set to press for comprehensive disengagement of troops by the Chinese PLA from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks on Friday, official sources said. The talks are s...

Saudi Arabia to host Formula One race in 2021 in Jiddah

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One race next year, a move aimed at attracting well-heeled globe-trotting visitors and raising the kingdoms profile internationally as a tourist destination. The kingdom said Thursday it will host the race i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020