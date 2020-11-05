Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJD suspends former party MLA for anti-party activities

Two days after polling in the by-election to Balasore assembly segment, ruling Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday suspended former party MLA Jiban Pradip Dash from the regional outfit.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:28 IST
BJD suspends former party MLA for anti-party activities

Two days after polling in the by-election to Balasore assembly segment, ruling Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday suspended former party MLA Jiban Pradip Dash from the regional outfit. Dash has been suspended from the party on charge of anti-party activities during the by-polls which were held on November 3 following the demise of the sitting MLA Madan Mohan Dutta.

Jiban Pradip Dash, Ex-MLA, Balasore is hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal for his anti-party activities with immediate effect, a statement issued by the BJD General Secretary (Media Affairs), Manas Ranjan Mangaraj said. Earlier, Dash was denied party ticket to contest from Balasore seat, which he had represented in the Assembly thrice in 2000, 2009 and 2014. He lost to BJP's Madan Mohan Dutta in the 2019 elections.

The party had fielded Swarup Kumar Das from Balasore as its candidate. The three-time MLA's name was, however, in the list of partys star campaigners for the by-polls. Dash said he is falsely accused of indulging in the anti-party activities. "I know, some people were hatching a conspiracy against me," he said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana records 2,064 fresh COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

Haryanas COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,76,146 on Thursday with 2,064 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 1,859 with 23 more fatalities, according to the state health departments daily bulletin. Of the latest fatalities, four were report...

Dell Tech, AIF, NSDC, Mumbai Univ collaborate to equip 1 lakh students with career skills

Dell Technologies, American India Foundation AIF, National Skill Development Corporation NSDC and the University of Mumbai have joined hands for Project Future Ready that aims to enhance employability skills and providing career guidance to...

Ladakh standoff: Indian Army to press for expeditious disengagement at 8th round of military talks

The Indian Army is set to press for comprehensive disengagement of troops by the Chinese PLA from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks on Friday, official sources said. The talks are s...

Saudi Arabia to host Formula One race in 2021 in Jiddah

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One race next year, a move aimed at attracting well-heeled globe-trotting visitors and raising the kingdoms profile internationally as a tourist destination. The kingdom said Thursday it will host the race i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020