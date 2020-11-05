BJD suspends former party MLA for anti-party activities

Two days after polling in the by-election to Balasore assembly segment, ruling Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday suspended former party MLA Jiban Pradip Dash from the regional outfit. Dash has been suspended from the party on charge of anti-party activities during the by-polls which were held on November 3 following the demise of the sitting MLA Madan Mohan Dutta.

Jiban Pradip Dash, Ex-MLA, Balasore is hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal for his anti-party activities with immediate effect, a statement issued by the BJD General Secretary (Media Affairs), Manas Ranjan Mangaraj said. Earlier, Dash was denied party ticket to contest from Balasore seat, which he had represented in the Assembly thrice in 2000, 2009 and 2014. He lost to BJP's Madan Mohan Dutta in the 2019 elections.

The party had fielded Swarup Kumar Das from Balasore as its candidate. The three-time MLA's name was, however, in the list of partys star campaigners for the by-polls. Dash said he is falsely accused of indulging in the anti-party activities. "I know, some people were hatching a conspiracy against me," he said.