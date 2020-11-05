Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary should outlaw 'gender propaganda' in constitution - Deputy PM

"Why is private life not enough for (gays), why do they want official recognition?" Semjen said in an interview with Demokrata, a magazine closely allied with the government's ideology. Rights groups say Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist Fidesz party and his political allies, the small Christian democratic party KDNP, have increased hostility to the LGBTQ community since he won a third term in 2018.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:05 IST
Hungary should outlaw 'gender propaganda' in constitution - Deputy PM

Hungary should enshrine in its constitution a ban on "gender propaganda" to protect children, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen was quoted on Thursday as saying, in the latest instance of anti-LGBTQ statements from the right-wing government. "Why is private life not enough for (gays), why do they want official recognition?" Semjen said in an interview with Demokrata, a magazine closely allied with the government's ideology.

Rights groups say Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist Fidesz party and his political allies, the small Christian democratic party KDNP, have increased hostility to the LGBTQ community since he won a third term in 2018. In May, the government banned gender change in personal documents. It has also taken issue with children's books that portray diversity positively.

The gay community fears that it might become the target of concerted political attacks ahead of the next election due in 2022, much as Poland's ruling party made opposing "LGBT ideology" a key issue in its recent election campaign. Semjen, who chairs KDNP and has served as Orban's deputy for a decade, holds a largely ceremonial role responsible for national unity, but is an important communicator of the government's ideology, especially to religious voters.

He is not new to radical pronouncements. In 2005, as an opposition deputy, he told his party's gathering that liberals were a threat to children. "If you want your teenage son to get his first sexual experience with a bearded older man, do vote (liberal)," he said.

On Thursday, he said LGBTQ people should not be allowed to adopt children and start families. "They should not be called family, because that is a sacred notion," he said. "They should not adopt children, because children's right to healthy development is stronger than homosexual couples' need for a child."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police inaugurates month-long cyber safety awareness programme

The Delhi Police on Thursday inaugurated a month-long cyber safety awareness program in association with an NGO, officials said. According to an official statement, the campaign being run by the Delhi Police and NGO Cyber Peace Foundation i...

Foden recalled by England but Greenwood yet to return

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been recalled for Englands tripleheader of matches this month but Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remains out of the squad. The duo made their debuts in Septembers Nations League game agai...

Soccer-UEFA says testing makes soccer among safest environments in the world

UEFA has overseen 61,859 COVID-19 tests since August, allowing more than 500 European matches to be played and making soccer one of the safest environments in the world, it said on Thursday. The European soccer body, which has been criticis...

New York Times warns of easing growth after news storm boosts results

The New York Times warned on Thursday its robust digital growth may not be sustainable going ahead, easing expectations after reporting a strong quarter that benefited from a news coverage storm around the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020