Trump campaign says more legal action coming, predicts victory as early as Friday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:35 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's campaign said on Thursday it expected to launch additional legal action in Pennsylvania and Nevada and predicted that the Republican incumbent would emerge victorious in the U.S. election by as early as Friday evening. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters on a conference call that Trump was "alive and well" with regard to the presidential race.

Campaign adviser Jason Miller said he expected legal action in Pennsylvania to ensure visibility on previous ballots that have been counted in that state.

