Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kosovo President Thaci resigns to fight war crimes charges

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, resigned with immediate effect on Thursday after learning that a tribunal in The Hague had confirmed a war crimes indictment against him. Thaci told a news conference in the Kosovo capital Pristina that he felt his resignation was necessary "to protect the integrity of the state".

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:24 IST
Kosovo President Thaci resigns to fight war crimes charges
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, resigned with immediate effect on Thursday after learning that a tribunal in The Hague had confirmed a war crimes indictment against him.

Thaci told a news conference in the Kosovo capital Pristina that he felt his resignation was necessary "to protect the integrity of the state". Thaci arrived at Pristina's military airport in the afternoon to be flown to The Hague, where he would be taken into custody by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, Kosovo-based newspaper Koha Ditore reported.

The move could bring political instability to Kosovo, a young democracy where the 52-year-old former guerrilla became the first prime minister in 2008 and was elected president in 2016. Prosecutors hold Thaci responsible for nearly 100 murders of civilians during the 1998-99 war when he was a KLA commander who fought the Serbian police and army. He denies any wrongdoing.

Thaci, a U.S.-backed national hero, embarked on his political career after leading the Kosovo Liberation Army's battle against forces under late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic in 1998-1999. Thaci has long enjoyed U.S. political support. Ties with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump deepened in September, when Kosovo and Serbia signed an economic relations deal at the White House.

Trump was given Kosovo's highest state honor for his role in securing the deal, and he boasted about bringing peace to the Balkans during his re-election campaign. The European Union on Thursday welcomed Thaci's cooperation with the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, where he is expected to come before a pre-trial judge in coming days.

The tribunal was set up in 2015 to handle cases relating to the war that led to Kosovo's independence from Serbia a decade later in 2008. The court is governed by Kosovo law but staffed by international judges and prosecutors. ANGER IN KOSOVO

Many in Kosovo oppose the war crimes court and see the KLA commanders as heroes. "I think a big injustice is being committed here by putting on trial our liberators," economist Fejzullah Ibrahimi told Reuters at a market in Pristina.

NATO bombed Belgrade in 1999 with U.S. support to halt the killings and expulsions of ethnic Albanians from Kosovo by Serb forces. Human rights watchdog Amnesty International said the indictment against Thaci gave hope to thousands of victims of the war "who have waited for more than two decades to find out the truth about the horrific crimes."

In Belgrade, lawmaker Milovan Drecun who is chairman of the Serbian parliamentary committee for Kosovo said the indictment proved that "establishing the truth about war crimes of the KLA and punishing those responsible is an irreversible process." In July, Thaci met the prosecutors in The Hague to discuss the allegations against him. Another two Kosovo politicians and former KLA members - Rexhep Selimi, a deputy in the Kosovo parliament, and Kadri Veseli, the president of Thaci's Kosovo Democratic Party, also had indictments confirmed.

On Wednesday, the former KLA spokesman and veteran Kosovo politician Jakup Krasniqi was arrested and transferred to The Hague on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, the court said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesting farmers vacate railway tracks in Jalandhar to allow movement of goods trains

Farmers who had blocked railway tracks at Phillaur in Punjabs Jalandhar district in protest against the farm laws during the past few weeks have now vacated the area and are protesting at a nearby park to allow movement of goods trains. We ...

India's capital suffers most toxic air in a year, heightening coronavirus worries

New Delhi, the capital city with the worst air quality worldwide, suffered its most toxic day in a year on Thursday, recording the concentration of poisonous PM2.5 particles at 14 times over the World Health Organisation safe limit. A ragin...

UP BJP MLA booked for land grab

A case has been lodged against an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator and his supporters in Kaushambi district on the directions of a court for an alleged land grab, police said on Thursday. The FIR was filed on the complaint of a resident of Ram ...

Death knell of Mamata regime has been sounded : Shah

Setting the tempo for BJP for the 2021 West Bengal assembly poll, Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah Thursday said the death knell of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has been sounded and set a target of winning more tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020