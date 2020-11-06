Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump campaign loses lawsuit seeking to halt Michigan vote count

In Michigan, Trump campaign lawyers had requested an order directing Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to require "meaningful access" for campaign poll watchers to the counting of ballots, plus access to surveillance videotapes of ballot drop boxes. Judge Stephens said it was local election officials who were for the most part able to deliver the relief requested by the campaign.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 01:23 IST
Trump campaign loses lawsuit seeking to halt Michigan vote count
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A judge in Michigan on Thursday tossed out a lawsuit brought by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign in hopes of halting vote-counting in the battleground state. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is the projected winner in Michigan, which Trump, a Republican, carried in 2016.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens made the ruling during a court hearing on Thursday. She said she planned to issue a written ruling on Friday. Campaign officials for Trump have said they filed the suit to stop the counting in Michigan and gain greater access to the tabulation process. A Trump campaign spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit was a "messaging exercise," said Bob Bauer, senior adviser on Biden's campaign. "It has no other purpose than to confuse the public about what's taking place and to support their baseless claims of irregularity," Bauer said in a call with reporters.

Nationally, Biden inched closer to victory on Thursday in an exceedingly close U.S. election hinging on razor-thin margins in a handful of states. Trump has launched a flurry of lawsuits across the country.

In another setback for Trump on Thursday, a judge in Georgia denied a request by his campaign for an order requiring Chatham County to separate and secure late-arriving ballots to ensure they are not counted. In Michigan, Trump campaign lawyers had requested an order directing Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to require "meaningful access" for campaign poll watchers to the counting of ballots, plus access to surveillance videotapes of ballot drop boxes.

Judge Stephens said it was local election officials who were for the most part able to deliver the relief requested by the campaign. "The relief that is being requested is in substantial part unavailable through the Secretary of State," Stephens said.

Regarding the request for access to videotapes, there was "no basis to find that there is a substantial likelihood of success on the merits," the judge added.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares jump as Biden edges toward victory, dollar slips

The dollar slipped and global stock markets surged on Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden drew closer to victory in the tight U.S. elections, while the Bank of England became the latest central bank to say it will boost stimulus, a move that fav...

Mexico ex-army chief pleads not guilty in cartel case, testing U.S. bilateral ties

The former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos plead not guilty to drug trafficking charges at a hearing in New York on Thursday, in a case that has deeply strained U.S. and Mexican anti-cartel cooperation.Cienfuegos, who until two...

Motorcycling-Rossi to travel to Valencia after negative COVID-19 test

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was cleared to travel to Spain on Thursday ahead of the weekends European Grand Prix in Valencia after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, his Yamaha team said. The Italian, who missed two races at Spains Mot...

Soccer-UEFA president says handball rule is causing discomfort, frustration

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has asked FIFA to change the handball rule, saying the current interpretation has led to unfair decisions which had caused growing frustration and discomfort in the sport. In a letter to FIFA president Gian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020