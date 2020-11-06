Left Menu
Hanuman Chalisa at mosque: BJP leader, maulvi made to sign Rs 5-lakh bond each

Police here have made a local BJP leader and a maulvi sign a bond to ensure there is no untoward incident following the recent recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa at a mosque. According to police, they are liable to pay Rs 5 lakh each if any untoward incident takes place.

The maulvi has also been told by his community leaders to go home for a few days till the controversy dies down, according to police. On Tuesday, BJP’s district executive member Manupal Bansal had recited the Hanuman Chalisa at a mosque in Baghpat’s Vinaypur village and telecast it on social media.

The incident followed a similar act at a Mathura temple, where two Muslim men offered namaz recently. However, Khekhda police station Anil Kumar Singh here said the situation is normal at Vinaypur village after the incident.

He said maulvi Ali Hasan, who gave permission for the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, has been sent home for a few days and refuted reports of his “removal” from the mosque following a meeting by a Muslim community. However, the SHO said they got BJP leader Manupal Bansal and the cleric sign a bond of Rs 5 lakh each.

Meanwhile, Manupal Bansal said reports of the Ali Hasan’s “removal” from the mosque were wrong. He tried to give a message of brotherhood, Bansal said.

He said the BJP and the Jansakha Foundation, of which he is the national vice-president, had nothing to do with the incident. “It was my personal decision," Bansal said.

