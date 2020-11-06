Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese politician Bassil, alleges corruption

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Lebanese Christian politician Gebran Bassil, the son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption, the Treasury Department said. The U.S. move against Bassil, a former foreign minister, was the latest against political figures in Lebanon, a country struggling under a series of political and economic crises.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:15 IST
U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese politician Bassil, alleges corruption
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Lebanese Christian politician Gebran Bassil, the son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption, the Treasury Department said.

The U.S. move against Bassil, a former foreign minister, was the latest against political figures in Lebanon, a country struggling under a series of political and economic crises. In recent months Washington has placed sanctions on several officials linked to Hezbollah, the armed Iran-backed Shi'ite group that has become an overarching power in the country.

The Treasury Department said Bassil was at the "forefront of corruption in Lebanon." "The systemic corruption in Lebanon's political system exemplified by Bassil has helped to erode the foundation of an effective government that serves the Lebanese people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Bassil leads the Free Patriotic Movement, Lebanon's largest Christian political bloc, which was founded by the president. The latest move could complicate efforts by Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, who was named last month, to form a government.

He has been trying to navigate Lebanon's sectarian politics to name a cabinet to bring in reforms needed to tackle the country's worst crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war, including banking paralysis, a currency crash and spreading poverty.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WTO cancels Nov. 9 meeting to resolve leadership issue

The World Trade Organization WTO has cancelled a meeting on Nov. 9 to decide on the appointment of Nigerias Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Geneva-based bodys next director general, according to a WTO document seen by Reuters on Friday. The form...

FACTBOX-Rules for recounts in presidential battleground states

Georgia is likely to go through a recount of the votes in the U.S. presidential race due to a narrow margin, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Friday.Below is a roundup of recount laws in some battleground states ARIZONA...

UP: Girl found unconscious, parents suspect rape

A 14-year-old girl was found unconscious in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district, with her parents telling police they feared that she had been raped. The girls father lodged a case against his 15-year-old tenant and his three unidentified friend...

Allcargo Logistics PAT dips 13 pc to Rs 58 cr in Sept quarter

Allcargo Logistics on Friday reported a 13.24 per cent dip in consolidated profit after tax PAT to Rs 58 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The logistics firm had clocked a PAT of Rs 66.84 crore for the corresponding quarter of the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020