Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre will ensure free and fair polls in WB : Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah Friday assured the party's West Bengal unit that the Centre will ensure free and fair assembly polls in the state, which is due in April-May 2021, party sources said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:43 IST
Centre will ensure free and fair polls in WB : Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah Friday assured the party's West Bengal unit that the Centre will ensure free and fair assembly polls in the state, which is due in April-May 2021, party sources said. Shah, who was addressing an internal meeting of BJP, asked the state unit to work hard so that the party can dislodge the Trinamool Congress and form the next government in the state.

He also asked the party workers to strengthen the organisation and ensure that the pro-people policies of the Centre are made known to the general people. "During the meeting Amit Shah Ji said some people are apprehensive about violence during the West Bengal assembly polls. He assured that the Centre will ensure free, fair and violence free assembly polls. He asked us to work hard so that we can form the next government," a senior state BJP leader said after the closed door meeting.

The BJP has alleged that 120 party workers have been killed in violence in the state during the past few months. According to party sources, Shah asked the party leaders and workers to highlight the anti-people policies of the TMC and its misrule.

"He asked us to spread word on how people of the state are being deprived of the pro-people central schemes as the Mamata Banerjee government has not allowed their implementation in West Bengal. We have been told to also speak to the people about the misrule and the corruption of the TMC regime in the state," another BJP leader said. Shah also asked BJP workers to fan out in the districts and villages and speak to the people about the party's policies.

We have been told to prepare a draft plan in which we will speak about the work that BJP will do when it come to power. "Shah said the people should vote for BJP not just for being an alternative to TMC, but out of respect and love for its ideology and policies, yet another state BJP leader said.

Shah is on a two-day visit to the state to take stock of the party's organization ahead of the 2021 assembly polls. He has set a target of winning more than 200 out of the 294 seats in the next assembly elections.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WTO cancels Nov. 9 meeting to resolve leadership issue

The World Trade Organization WTO has cancelled a meeting on Nov. 9 to decide on the appointment of Nigerias Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Geneva-based bodys next director general, according to a WTO document seen by Reuters on Friday. The form...

FACTBOX-Rules for recounts in presidential battleground states

Georgia is likely to go through a recount of the votes in the U.S. presidential race due to a narrow margin, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Friday.Below is a roundup of recount laws in some battleground states ARIZONA...

UP: Girl found unconscious, parents suspect rape

A 14-year-old girl was found unconscious in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district, with her parents telling police they feared that she had been raped. The girls father lodged a case against his 15-year-old tenant and his three unidentified friend...

Allcargo Logistics PAT dips 13 pc to Rs 58 cr in Sept quarter

Allcargo Logistics on Friday reported a 13.24 per cent dip in consolidated profit after tax PAT to Rs 58 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The logistics firm had clocked a PAT of Rs 66.84 crore for the corresponding quarter of the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020