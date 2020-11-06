Left Menu
Nitish Kumar confined to pages of history: Tejashwi

Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been confined to the pages of history and urged voters not to give their mandate to those who have no accountability.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:58 IST
Nitish Kumar confined to pages of history: Tejashwi
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey

"Nitish Kumar is confined to pages of history and our concerns are for Bihar's present and the future. What we had been saying that Chief Minister is tired and unable to take care of the state, he himself announced in a rally yesterday - that it's his last election," Tejashwi said in his online program Naukri Samvad. The Yadav scion took a swipe at Nitish and said, "I'd like to tell people of Bihar that there's no use of voting for someone for whom it's the last election, there will be no accountability - if Bihar is destroyed for next 5 years who will be held accountable? He is brushing off the responsibility beforehand and it confirms that Nitish Kumar has accepted the defeat."

Tejashwi mentioned that there will be no compromise with the law and order and wrongdoers will be dealt with sternly. "There will be no compromise with law and order and will not spare anybody who breaks the law," he added. Talking about his campaigning journey, the 31-year-old said that he has done 247 rallies and 4 roadshows.

The third phase of the Bihar election will see the contest for the remaining 78 that will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. (ANI)

