Shah asks Mamata to come out with white paper on political killings

Launching a scathing attack on TMC government in West Bengal over the alleged worsening law and order situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to come out with a white paper on political killings in the state. He wondered why the state government had not sent its crime statistics to the National Crime Record Bureau(NCRB).

Alleging that there has been politicisation and criminalisation of government officers in the state, the union home minister said "In West Bengal, there are three laws one for the nephew, one for minority appeasement and one for common people". Stating that Bengal tops the chart in political killings in the country, Shah reeled of statistics about state governments' dismal performance in safety and security for women.

"Since 2018 the West Bengal government has not sent the statistics of crime to NCRB. What is it trying to hide? I want to ask Mamata Banerjee to come out with a white paper on political killings in Bengal. The state tops the chart in political killings. "West Bengal has an abysmal track record in respect of safety and security to women," he said.

The top BJP leader also touched on the issue of infiltration through the porous border of the state and said its borders are not secure. Shah, who was on a two-day visit to the state, urged the people of Bengal to give BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi a chance in the 2021 Assembly elections so that it can create a 'Sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal) for them.

"The Mamata Banerjee government has failed to keep its promises to the people. In the last ten years its promises have proved to be hollow and hopes of the people have turned into despair," he told a press meet here. Continuing his attack on the TMC government, the top BJP leader said "We aim to build a strong Bengal in a new era of development. Mamata Banerjee aims to make her nephew the next chief minister".

The 10-year-old TMC regime is marked with corruption (tolabaji), violence and political killings, he added. Shah, the former BJP national president, claimed that the party has a track record of changing the conditions in "bemaru" or backward states. "BJP has a track record, wherever BJP has been in power we have brought development. We will usher a new era of development and turn Bengal into Sonar Bangla." Bengal, he said, is the prime focus for BJP. "We will fight for it and we will win it with a massive mandate." Asked about the possibility of imposition of Article 356 in the state, Shah refused to comment on it saying the issue cannot be discussed in a press conference.

"It is a constitutional matter the Centre takes a decision based on the report from the governor. There is no need to impose Article 356, as the government will change in next April (assembly elections)," he said. Shah said the people feel that BJP can change the scene in Bengal and exuded confidence on winning more than 200 seats in the next assembly elections.

"In 2011, Bengal saw parivartan (change) with 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (mother, motherland, people) slogan of Mamata Banerjee. Then Bengal had hopes, now there is anger among the people," he said. Speaking on the faceoff between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the state government, Shah said the governor is working within his constitutional limits.

"The Governor is working absolutely within his constitutional limits. The words used against the governor by elected representatives are unacceptable. I would like to know that is it right that the district magistrate (Darjeeling) was transferred after he met the governor," he said. Asked to react on comments by TMC that Dhankhar acted as an agent of the BJP, Shah said he would ask the media to quizz the chief minister on it.

On questions why BJP is not projecting a chief ministerial face for the West Bengal assembly poll, Shah said the party's parliamentary board and leadership will decide on whether to announce it or not. "In many states, we fought the assembly elections without any chief ministerial face, but nevertheless won three-fourth majority," he said.

To querries on the time when the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented, Shah said the law is in place and its implementation is the commitment of the Centre. The implementation of CAA has been delayed due to the pandemic but the law is already in place. "It is the commitment of the union government to grant citizenship to the refugees," he said.

Asked about the arrest of suspected Al Qaeda terrorists from Murshidabad in West Bengal, Shah said, "The central government acts stringently when the security and safety of the country is concerned," The union minister evaded questions on induction of TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari in BJP. "I am not aware of it, but the list (of those wishing to join BJP) is long. Why take only two names".

He expressed confidence that NDA will return to power in Bihar and Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister..