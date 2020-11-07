Left Menu
Development News Edition

When will the states that could tip the U.S. election be done counting?

The vote counts are supplied by Edison Research. PENNSYLVANIA (20 electoral votes) Biden has a lead of 28,833 votes, or a 0.5 percentage point margin, as of 10:45 p.m. ET (0345 GMT), with 96% of the estimated vote counted.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 09:19 IST
When will the states that could tip the U.S. election be done counting?

Democratic candidate Joe Biden's margins over Republican President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia grew on Friday, as the vote counts in five battleground states trickled in.

To capture the White House, a candidate must amass at least 270 votes in the Electoral College. Edison Research gave Biden a 253-214 lead over the incumbent. Here is the state of play in the five states. The vote counts are supplied by Edison Research.

PENNSYLVANIA (20 electoral votes) Biden has a lead of 28,833 votes, or a 0.5 percentage point margin, as of 10:45 p.m. ET (0345 GMT), with 96% of the estimated vote counted. Under Pennsylvania law, a recount is automatic if the margin of victory is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage point of the total vote.

There are still ballots to be counted in Philadelphia, the state's largest city, and Allegheny county, home to Pittsburgh, which started to report votes on Friday evening. The majority of ballots left in Philadelphia are provisional and military ballots, Pennsylvania's election commissioner said, adding the final count could take several days.

Friday is the last day that Pennsylvania can accept mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day. The U.S. Supreme Court ordered election officials in the state to separate out ballots received after Tuesday, which are the subject of a lawsuit in which Republicans contend they should not be counted. GEORGIA (16 electoral votes)

Biden leads Trump by 4,395 votes as of 10:20 p.m. ET (0320 GMT), with 99% of the estimated vote counted. Trump needs both Pennsylvania and Georgia to win a second term. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state, said he expects the margin to be just a few thousand votes, which will likely trigger a recount. A recount must wait until Georgia's results are certified, expected on or before Nov. 20.

About 9,000 military and overseas ballots are still outstanding and could be accepted if they arrive on Friday as long as they were postmarked Tuesday or earlier. ARIZONA (11 electoral votes)

Biden has 49.6% versus Trump at 48.7%, a lead of 29,861 votes, with 97% of the expected vote tallied as of 10:20 p.m. (0320 GMT). The state had about 173,000 ballots left to count at around 9:15 p.m. ET, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told CNN. That included 92,000 ballots in Maricopa County, where Biden has held a narrow lead. And it included more than 40,000 provisional ballots that she said might not be counted until Wednesday.

NEVADA (6 electoral votes) Biden leads Trump by 22,657 votes, or 1.8 percentage points, with about 93% of the vote counted as of 10:30 p.m. ET (0330 GMT).

More votes are expected out of Clark county, which includes Las Vegas. The majority of mail-in ballots are expected to be counted by Sunday, according to local officials. NORTH CAROLINA (15 electoral votes)

Trump leads by 76,515 votes, or 1.6 percentage points, with about 98% of the estimated vote counted. State officials have said a full result will not be known until next week. The state allows mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday to be counted if they are received by Nov. 12.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Model Milind Soman booked for 'nude run' on Goa beach

Goa Police have registered a case against model Milind Soman for allegedly promoting obscenity, after he recently posted a picture of himself running nude on a beach in the state to mark his birthday, a police official said on Saturday. The...

ITC posts Rs 3,413 cr net profit in Jul-Sep

ITC Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,413.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4,174.69 crore during July-September quarter a year ago, ITC said in a regulato...

7.7 pc turnout till 9 am in third phase of Bihar polls

An estimated 7.70 per cent of the total 2.35 crore electors exercised their franchise till 9 am in the 78 assembly seats of Bihar where the third and final phase of elections were underway on Saturday. The poll opened at 7 am in these seats...

Experience the Joy of Rain in Your Bathroom

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Imagine the leaves trembling in the breeze, serene sea in sunset and mesmerising luminous galaxies as you step into your bathroom and turn on your shower. Wouldnt it be a flabbergasting experi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020