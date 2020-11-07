Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia poll worker in hiding after false claims online

Barron also said the worker was in hiding after being harassed online due to the false claims. Here's a look at the facts: CLAIM: A video showing the ballot count in Fulton County, Georgia, shows fraud because a poll worker processing absentee ballots crumples one up.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 07-11-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 11:18 IST
Georgia poll worker in hiding after false claims online

With all eyes on Georgia's razor-thin presidential vote margin, falsehoods are swirling on social media about supposed ballot counting irregularities there. Among the most widely shared examples is a video that has racked up millions of views on Twitter. It claims to show a poll worker crumpling up an absentee ballot.

As it turns out, it shows no such thing. Richard Barron, the Fulton County elections director, said late Friday that the poll worker seen in the video was discarding paper instructions, not a ballot, which would have been much larger than the paper seen in the video. Barron also said the worker was in hiding after being harassed online due to the false claims.

Here's a look at the facts: CLAIM: A video showing the ballot count in Fulton County, Georgia, shows fraud because a poll worker processing absentee ballots crumples one up. THE FACTS: Election officials say the poll worker in the video did not crumple or discard a ballot.

“It's been questioned whether the poll worker featured in the video was discarding one of those ballots. The answer is no, undeniably no,” Barron told reporters at a Friday evening news conference at the Fulton County elections warehouse in Atlanta. “At no time was the poll worker able to extract a ballot.” The widely shared video shows Fulton County poll workers processing absentee ballots at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Nov. 3. The poll worker appears to gesture in an animated way, and then crumple up a small piece of paper. It appears that someone took a video of a video that someone else had recorded in the arena and added narration from a male voice. It is not clear who shot the original footage that the tweeted video was based on.

“He has a fit about something. And then flips off a ballot, and then crumples it up,” the narrator says. “If that is not voter fraud I don't know what is.” David Shafer, the chairman of Georgia's Republican Party, retweeted the video and wrote, “Lawyers for the Georgia Republican Party have demanded that the Fulton County Board of Elections investigate and explain what is happening in this video.” Barron said his review of the incident determined there was no way the poll worker in the video could have discarded a ballot. The poll worker's assignment was to use a cutting machine to open the outer envelopes and separate them from interior envelopes. “At no time was the worker able to extract the ballot,” reads a statement from Fulton County. “Ballot extraction only occurs with workers assigned to sorting duties.” The statement explains that the piece of paper seen in the video is too small to be a ballot, which would have measured 8.5 by 19 inches.

Instead, Barron said it appeared the worker was discarding the list of instructions voters receive in their mailed ballots, which are 8 by 5 inches. “Due to the difference in sizes, it is clear that no ballot was damaged or discarded,” the statement reads. On the question of why the worker appeared agitated in the video, the statement says he had explained his fingers were slightly injured due to a machine malfunction.

Barron told reporters that the worker was staying with friends because he no longer felt safe at home after social media users harassed him and released his personal information. “He was one of the workers that we had who trained everyone how to use those cutting machines because he was very good at it, and he was the fastest one,” Barron told reporters.

“I expressed my sorrow that all of this has happened to him for wanting to be an election worker and doing nothing but a good job during that.”.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continues in October: Icra

Domestic air travel demand continued on an upward trajectory month-on-month, with the October volume witnessing a 33 per cent growth to 52 lakh passengers over September, Icra said. On a year-on-year basis, however, the domestic travel dema...

Armed forces must be ready to combat hybrid threats: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Saturday said that todays battle-space is highly complex and multi-dimensional with unpredictable security scenarios, and the armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating fr...

Over 30 kg of firecrackers seized from shop in Delhi, owner held

Over 30 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from a shop in Delhis Dabri area and its owner arrested, police said on Saturday. Rakesh Bansal was arrested on Friday after two policemen on patrolling duty received information that illega...

Soccer-Important to talk about mental health, says Chelsea's Chilwell

Chelsea full back Ben Chilwell has urged people suffering from mental health issues to speak out about their problems and seek the support they need. Chilwell, who joined Chelsea in the close season on a five-year contract from Leicester Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020