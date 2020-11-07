91.54 pc voting in bypolls to 4 Manipur assembly seats

Around 91.54 per cent of total 1.35 lakh voters exercised their franchise in by-elections to four assembly seats in Manipur on Saturday, amid tight security and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, an Election Commission official said. Polling ended peacefully and the fate of total 11 candidates in Lilong and Wangjing-Tentha seats in Thoubal district, Saitu in Kangpokpi and Wangoi in Imphal West were sealed in EVMs in 203 polling stations, he said.

Lilong reported the highest voter turnout at 93.29 per cent, followed by Wangoi (91.19), Saitu (90.88) and Wangjing-Tentha (90.86), an EC report said. The by-elections were necessitated after Congress MLAs of the four seats resigned from the Assembly and quit the party. They have joined the BJP.

The ruling BJP is contesting in three seats and supporting an independent candidate in Lilong seat, while the opposition Congress is in the fray in all four constituencies. The Wangoi seat will witness an interesting battle as the National People's Party (NPP), a coalition partner of the BJP-led government in the state, fielded its candidate against the nominees of the Congress and the saffron camp.

All safety measures were in place and polling personnel were provided with PPE kits, the official said. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

