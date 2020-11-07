Left Menu
Development News Edition

91.54 pc voting in bypolls to 4 Manipur assembly seats

Around 91.54 per cent of total 1.35 lakh voters exercised their franchise in by-elections to four assembly seats in Manipur on Saturday, amid tight security and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, an Election Commission official said.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:51 IST
91.54 pc voting in bypolls to 4 Manipur assembly seats

Around 91.54 per cent of total 1.35 lakh voters exercised their franchise in by-elections to four assembly seats in Manipur on Saturday, amid tight security and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, an Election Commission official said. Polling ended peacefully and the fate of total 11 candidates in Lilong and Wangjing-Tentha seats in Thoubal district, Saitu in Kangpokpi and Wangoi in Imphal West were sealed in EVMs in 203 polling stations, he said.

Lilong reported the highest voter turnout at 93.29 per cent, followed by Wangoi (91.19), Saitu (90.88) and Wangjing-Tentha (90.86), an EC report said. The by-elections were necessitated after Congress MLAs of the four seats resigned from the Assembly and quit the party. They have joined the BJP.

The ruling BJP is contesting in three seats and supporting an independent candidate in Lilong seat, while the opposition Congress is in the fray in all four constituencies. The Wangoi seat will witness an interesting battle as the National People's Party (NPP), a coalition partner of the BJP-led government in the state, fielded its candidate against the nominees of the Congress and the saffron camp.

All safety measures were in place and polling personnel were provided with PPE kits, the official said. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

PTI COR BDC ACD ACD.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Life Mission probe:Kerala Assembly issues notice to ED

The Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly has sought an explanation from the Enforcement Directorate on the action taken by it in the Life Mission project of the Left government. The committee decided to seek ex...

Govt's online OPD initiative achieves 7 lakh consultations: Health ministry

The Union Health ministry said its telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani crossed&#160;seven lakh consultations on Saturday with the last one lakh online consultations taking place in 11 days.&#160; This novel digital modality to deliver OPD ...

Tennis-Medvedev downs Raonic to reach Paris Masters final

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4 7-64 victory against Canadian Milos Raonic on Saturday.Medvedev hit 31 winners to 12 unforced errors in a muffled atmosphere at the Bercy Arena, where ...

Maha: Son keeps food stall shut for the day, man ends life

A 55-year-old man allegedlycommitted suicide in Ulhasnagar in Thane after getting annoyedat his son for not opening his food stall for business oneparticular day, police said on SaturdayThe man lived in Khemani locality and the family runsa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020