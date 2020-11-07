Left Menu
"Vel yatra' will resume," says TN BJP

On Friday, the police did not allow the BJP leaders including Murugan to commence the yatra from Tiruttani and detained all of them.They were released later. The party had announced that the yatra would commence on November 6 at Tiruttani and culminate on December 6 at Tiruchendur covering all the six abodes, 'Padai Veedu' of Lord Muruga in Tamil Nadu..

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:28 IST
The yatra, according to the BJP, was to 'expose' the DMK and other forces that had hurt the sentiments of people by denigrating the Kanda Sashti Kavacham, a spiritual hymn in praise of Lord Muruga. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan on Saturday said the 'Vel Yatra' would resume from tomorrow and go on as per the schedule. A day after police stopped the 'Vel' or 'Vetrivel' Yatra at Tiruttani near here since the government had banned it in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP top state leader expressed confidence that the statewide campaign shall restart on Sunday from here.

"The yatra will start at 10 am from Vadivudayamman temple, Tiruvotriyur," he told reporters here. The yatra, according to the BJP, was to 'expose' the DMK and other forces that had hurt the sentiments of people by denigrating the Kanda Sashti Kavacham, a spiritual hymn in praise of Lord Muruga.

The Saffron party also has approached the Madras High Court seeking nod for holding the yatra. On Friday, the police did not allow the BJP leaders including Murugan to commence the yatra from Tiruttani and detained all of them. They were released later.

The party had announced that the yatra would commence on November 6 at Tiruttani and culminate on December 6 at Tiruchendur covering all the six abodes, 'Padai Veedu' of Lord Muruga in Tamil Nadu.

