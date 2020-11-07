Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors likely relieved about networks calling U.S. presidential election for Biden

The Republican National Committee has been trying to raise at least $60 million to fund legal challenges brought by Trump over the election results, Reuters reported on Friday. Even if those battles are unsuccessful, investors also said ahead of the election that they were worried about the people Biden might appoint into his Cabinet, and whether the U.S. Senate would go to Republicans or Democrats.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:40 IST
Investors likely relieved about networks calling U.S. presidential election for Biden
"Biden is good news for the markets," Christopher Stanton, chief investment officer at Sunrise Capital Partners, said on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Markets will welcome the certainty after major networks declared Democrat Joe Biden winner of the U.S. presidential election on Saturday, offering some relief after days of the country getting conflicting reports about who might be in the White House next term. News outlets and polling outlets including the Associated Press, NBC and Edison Research, upon which Reuters relies, called the presidency for Biden, leaving little doubt that he had won enough votes in the Electoral College to win.

"Biden is good news for the markets," Christopher Stanton, chief investment officer at Sunrise Capital Partners, said on Saturday. "We're all so tired of the whipsaw that came with the Trump tweets." Biden's rival, current Republican President Donald Trump, pledged to fight the results, saying his campaign will file more court proceedings on Monday. The Republican National Committee has been trying to raise at least $60 million to fund legal challenges brought by Trump over the election results, Reuters reported on Friday.

Even if those battles are unsuccessful, investors also said ahead of the election that they were worried about the people Biden might appoint into his Cabinet, and whether the U.S. Senate would go to Republicans or Democrats. A Republican Senate is also expected to be a check on Biden's cabinet appointments, forcing him to opt for more moderate selections.

Whether his choices are seen as market-friendly is unclear. For example, investors will be closely watching Biden's pick for secretary of the Treasury, who will likely be involved in any fiscal coronavirus relief to be negotiated with Congress, with markets fixated in recent weeks on the prospects of a stimulus package. Biden has tapped former derivatives market regulator Gary Gensler to work on a transition plan for financial industry oversight, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Investors for months have worried that the worst-case scenario for markets would be if a contested result leads to uncertainty about the results dragging on for weeks, so if Trump gains any traction with his challenges, that could shake asset prices. Major U.S. stock indexes registered their biggest weekly gains since April this week, as investors bet that Biden would win and Republicans would hold onto the Senate, a scenario that could prevent any major tax increases or regulatory tightening that pinches companies. Expected run-offs in two Senate races in Georgia could muddy that scenario.

For now, though, investors were happy with the election finally being called after four tense days since Election Day on Tuesday. "It seemed inevitable," said Rick Meckler, partner with Cherry Lane Investments. "This is what the market anticipated, it's what led to the rise."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rescue teams inch toward storm-wrecked Guatemalan village, dozens missing

Rescue workers on Saturday struggled over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.Storm ...

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman to be elected as US Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, on Saturday created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the countrys Vice President. While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads...

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, according to campaign groups.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020