UP govt 'misleading' people on unemployment numbers: Akhilesh

"There is unemployment and the youth are facing immense problems but the chief minister is presenting wrong figures to mislead the people," he said in a statement. The former chief minister said all the schemes like MNREGS, Matikala along with others which the government was claiming to be creating job opportunities were in "deep trouble".

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-11-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 00:14 IST
UP govt 'misleading' people on unemployment numbers: Akhilesh
The former chief minister said all the schemes like MNREGS, Matikala along with others which the government was claiming to be creating job opportunities were in "deep trouble". Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of presenting wrong figures to mislead people on the issue of employment. "There is unemployment and the youth are facing immense problems but the chief minister is presenting wrong figures to mislead the people," he said in a statement.

The former chief minister said all the schemes like MNREGS, Matikala along with others which the government was claiming to be creating job opportunities were in "deep trouble". He claimed those associated with these schemes were facing problems in meeting their daily needs. "The government's own vocational career service portal shows there has been a fall of 60 per cent in jobs in October 2020 as compared to September," Akhilesh said.

He alleged that during the rule of the BJP government in the state new jobs have not been created, and the existing factories closed down and employees were retrenched during the lockdown. "People are running around for jobs. The crowds of labourers seen every day in the mornings seeking jobs expose the reality of government claims," he said, further claiming that the BJP government was harming the interests of all sections of society.

The BJP will have to pay for the allegedly rising unemployment in the 2022 assembly elections, Akhilesh added.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Biden's trade policy will take aim at China, embrace allies

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to work more closely with U.S. allies in confronting China on trade and is seen as unlikely to roll back his predecessors tariffs on imported steel, aluminium, Chinese and European goods any time soon.I...

Joe Biden elected US President; Kamala Harris becomes vice-president

Joe Biden, who triumphed over incumbent US President Donald Trump in a divisive, bitter and closely-fought presidential election, appealed to fellow Americans on Saturday that it is time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind and co...

Prez, PM, Sonia congratulate Biden, Harris on US poll win

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with other Indian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his US presidential poll win and said they look forward to the strengthening of Indo-US ties. T...

FACTBOX-Biden could change these key policies on 'Day One' in the White House  

Democrat Joe Biden has been keeping a long wish list of actions he would take if had a chance to reverse the policies of Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.Now that Biden is headed to the White House after winning Tuesdays election, her...
