Sonia congratulates Biden, Harris for US election win
Congress president Sonia Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, saying India looked forward to a close partnership beneficial to peace and development. Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to American media projections.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 00:49 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, saying India looked forward to a close partnership beneficial to peace and development. In a statement late in the night, Gandhi also extended warm greetings to vice president-elect Kamala Harris.
Under the "wise and mature" leadership of Biden and Harris, Gandhi said "India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world". Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to American media projections.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- Kamala Harris
- Gandhi
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- American
- Joe Biden
- Biden
ALSO READ
Not a word from tweet-friendly Rahul Gandhi': Sitharaman questions Congress on Hoshiarpur rape
'No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler's life': Sonia Gandhi's Dussehra message
Which country is Rahul Gandhi representing India or Pakistan, asks Nadda
Gandhi posts video of his meeting with tribal farmer in Kerala, hails tribals
Govt weakening democracy, PM must give 'healing touch' to dissenting farmers: Rahul Gandhi