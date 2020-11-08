Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson congratulates Joe Biden, a win that could pose him problems

"The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security." However, Biden's election could pose an immediate difficulty for Johnson, whose government is seeking a trade deal with the European Union.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 01:26 IST
UK PM Johnson congratulates Joe Biden, a win that could pose him problems
"Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement," Johnson said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Boris Johnson congratulated Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election on Saturday, although the victory could pose problems for the prime minister because of Biden's vocal concerns over his Brexit policy. Johnson, dubbed "Britain Trump" by the incumbent Donald Trump, has never met Biden and commentators have suggested he will have to work hard to foster the so-called "special relationship" between the close allies.

"Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement," Johnson said in a statement. "The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."

However, Biden's election could pose an immediate difficulty for Johnson, whose government is seeking a trade deal with the European Union. Biden, who has talked about the importance of his Irish heritage, has warned that the United Kingdom must honour Northern Ireland's 1998 peace agreement as it withdraws from the bloc or there can be no separate U.S. trade deal.

That message came after Johnson put forward legislation that would break the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit divorce treaty that seeks to avoid a physical customs border between the British province and EU-member Ireland. He argues the law is needed to uphold the terms of the Good Friday agreement.

In addition to receiving lavish praise from Trump, Johnson was accused of insulting Barack Obama, under whom Biden was vice-president, in a 2016 newspaper article. He suggested a bust of British wartime leader Winston Churchill had been moved from the Oval Office because of the "part-Kenyan president's ancestral dislike of the British Empire".

However, commentators also suggest that there would be much in policy terms that the New-York born Johnson and Biden would agree on, from tackling climate change and the Iran nuclear deal, to support for NATO, and security and intelligence. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who said it was clear Biden had won despite some processes "still playing out", also emphasized where the allies could work together.

"We're looking forward to working with the new administration on all of our shared interests, from tackling COVID-19 to counter-terrorism, and collaborating closely through our presidencies of COP26 and the G7 next year," Raab said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Celebrations erupt in major U.S. cities after Biden election win

Joe Bidens supporters banged pots, honked their car horns and set off fireworks across U.S. cities on Saturday after the Democratic presidential nominee won the White House in a narrow victory over Republican President Donald Trump. Minutes...

28-yr-old killed in brawl after man urinates in front of grocery shop

A 28-year-old man died and several others were injured in a scuffle that broke out after one of them urinated in front of a grocery shop in southeast Delhi, police said Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh, who earli...

Biden's trade policy will take aim at China, embrace allies

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to work more closely with U.S. allies in confronting China on trade and is seen as unlikely to roll back his predecessors tariffs on imported steel, aluminium, Chinese and European goods any time soon.I...

Joe Biden elected US President; Kamala Harris becomes vice-president

Joe Biden, who triumphed over incumbent US President Donald Trump in a divisive, bitter and closely-fought presidential election, appealed to fellow Americans on Saturday that it is time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind and co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020