Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez, PM, Sonia congratulate Biden, Harris on US poll win

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with other Indian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his US presidential poll win and said they look forward to the strengthening of Indo-US ties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 01:33 IST
Prez, PM, Sonia congratulate Biden, Harris on US poll win
"My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President," President Kovind tweeted. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with other Indian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his US presidential poll win and said they look forward to the strengthening of Indo-US ties. They also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris for becoming the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She will also be the first Indian-origin and first African-American vice president of the country.

"My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President," President Kovind tweeted. He wished Biden a successful tenure and said he looks forward to working with Biden to further strengthen India-US relations.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Biden and Harris and vowed to deepen Indo-US ties. "Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable," Modi tweeted. "I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," he said.

In another tweet, Modi congratulated Harris, saying her success was pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for her "chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans". "I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership," he said. Congress president Sonia Gandhi congratulated Biden for winning the US presidential election, saying India looked forward to a close partnership beneficial to peace and development.

In a statement late in the night, Sonia Gandhi also extended warm greetings to vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Under the "wise and mature" leadership of Biden and Harris, Sonia Gandhi said, "India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world".

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, hoping that the Democrat would unite the US and provide direction to it. "Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I'm confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India," he said Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to the American media.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump-to-Biden presidential transition could be rockier than most

U.S. law maps out clear instructions for an orderly transfer of power from one president to the next, but Joe Bidens path is expected to be rockier than most of his modern-day predecessors. A drawn-out legal fight by President Donald Trump ...

French COVID-19 deaths top 40,000

The total number of deaths in France from COVID-19 has topped 40,000 for the first time while the number of new cases hit a fresh record, health ministry data showed.New deaths from the disease reached 40,169, of which 27,660 have been in h...

Iran hopes for a change in 'destructive U.S. policies' after Biden win

Irans first vice president said he hoped for a change in destructive U.S. policies after Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday, adding that the era of Donald Trump and his adventurous and belligerent administration was...

Sudan's PM congratulates Biden and Harris on election victory

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for winning the U.S. presidential election.On behalf of the Sudanese people, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their election as Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020