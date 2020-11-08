Left Menu
Will not rest until Americans have honest vote count they deserve: Trump

As per major news outlets, Trump has lost the election to Biden, who now has more than 270 electoral college votes required to win the November 3 presidential elections. The American people are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots, said the outgoing president who alleges that the Democrats along with the big media and big tech companies have worked against him in this election.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 01:58 IST
Trump has repeatedly attempted to question the validity of vote counts in key swing states and made unfounded claims that the election is being "stolen" from him. Image Credit: ANI

Refusing to concede the election, US President Donald Trump has said that he will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they are entitled to. Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris defeated incumbent President Trump and his deputy Mike Pence on Saturday in the bitterly-fought presidential election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes.

Trump has repeatedly attempted to question the validity of vote counts in key swing states and made unfounded claims that the election is being "stolen" from him. "Legal voters decide who is president, not the news media," Trump said in a statement on Saturday, refusing to concede defeat in the presidential election to his Democratic rival Biden, who was declared the winner by major media outlets on Saturday morning.

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," Trump said on Saturday. As per major news outlets, Trump has lost the election to Biden, who now has more than 270 electoral college votes required to win the November 3 presidential elections.

The American people are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots, said the outgoing president who alleges that the Democrats along with the big media and big tech companies have worked against him in this election. The Democrats and the Biden Campaign have refuted the allegations. "This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the court room – and then fight in court to block their access," Trump said.

"So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they deserve and that democracy demands," Trump asserted in his statement issued by his campaign. "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over," Trump said.

Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor, he asserted. "In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media," Trump said.

His campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in the States of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada and has demanded a recount of votes in Wisconsin. The Biden campaign has denied the allegations.

