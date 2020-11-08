Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israelis protesting Netanyahu welcome US election results

After taking office, Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, winning praise from Netanyahu. Trump also pushed for the recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital, recognition of Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights and displayed a tolerant approach toward Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-11-2020 02:33 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 02:29 IST
Israelis protesting Netanyahu welcome US election results
“I don't know if Biden is good or bad for Israel. I hope he will be good. It's good that the Americans elected him because they didn't like Trump. Trump did stupid things,” said protester Etty Meidan. Image Credit: ANI

Israelis protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Saturday welcomed the news that Joe Biden had defeated President Donald Trump in the US election. The anti-Netanyahu protesters have been staging weekly gatherings since summer in a bid to force the embattled leader to resign, as he stands trial on corruption charges and is accused of mismanaging the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't know if Biden is good or bad for Israel. I hope he will be good. It's good that the Americans elected him because they didn't like Trump. Trump did stupid things," said protester Etty Meidan. "It affected us what he did. And let's see. Time will tell." The protesters are generally considered as more liberal and many objects to Netanyahu's closeness to Trump. "Trump Down, Bibi to go," reads a protest banner that used a nickname for Netanyahu.

Despite his stated commitment to bipartisan ties with the US, Israel's closest and most important ally, Netanyahu has frequently been seen as siding with the Republicans. Netanyahu had a cool relationship with President Barack Obama, appeared to favour Republican challenger Mitt Romney in 2012 and then delivered a major speech to Congress in 2015 to argue against Obama's emerging nuclear deal with Iran. After taking office, Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, winning praise from Netanyahu.

Trump also pushed for the recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital, recognition of Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights and displayed a tolerant approach toward Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. He also brought about diplomatic pacts between Israel and three Arab countries. Biden, the Democratic president-elect, claims "ironclad" support for Israel, wants to curb annexation and has backed a two-state solution in the long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. He said he would keep the US Embassy in Jerusalem after Trump moved it from Tel Aviv.

"I feel that to truly make progress with the peace and negotiation with the Palestinians, which is the most important path of peace, we need the United States that's more neutral, that's more a bridge between us and the Palestinians," said protester Shani Weissman. In the West Bank, senior Palestine Liberation Organization official Hanan Ashrawi tweeted "America Detrumped!" "The world also needs to be able to breathe," she added. "Now is the time for holistic & bold therapeutics." The Palestinian leadership suspended contacts with the Trump administration in 2017 after it closed PLO office in Washington and recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Early this year, the Palestinian Authority severed all ties with Israel and the US after the Trump administration unrolled its Middle East peace plan, which green lights Israel to annex 30 per cent of the occupied West Bank, territory sought by the Palestinians as the main component of a future state.

"Trumpism must be carefully scrutinized & remedied to restore the human, moral & legal equilibrium within and beyond the US. Such phenomena do not emerge from a vacuum," Ashrawi said on Twitter.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump-to-Biden presidential transition could be rockier than most

U.S. law maps out clear instructions for an orderly transfer of power from one president to the next, but Joe Bidens path is expected to be rockier than most of his modern-day predecessors. A drawn-out legal fight by President Donald Trump ...

French COVID-19 deaths top 40,000

The total number of deaths in France from COVID-19 has topped 40,000 for the first time while the number of new cases hit a fresh record, health ministry data showed.New deaths from the disease reached 40,169, of which 27,660 have been in h...

Iran hopes for a change in 'destructive U.S. policies' after Biden win

Irans first vice president said he hoped for a change in destructive U.S. policies after Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday, adding that the era of Donald Trump and his adventurous and belligerent administration was...

Sudan's PM congratulates Biden and Harris on election victory

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for winning the U.S. presidential election.On behalf of the Sudanese people, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their election as Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020