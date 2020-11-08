Most world leaders express hope, relief after Biden win

Left Menu
World leaders swiftly congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory Saturday, cheering it as an opportunity to fortify global democracy and celebrating the significance of Americans having their first woman vice president.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 06:14 IST
World leaders swiftly congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory Saturday, cheering it as an opportunity to fortify global democracy and celebrating the significance of Americans having their first woman vice president. Although US President Donald Trump did not concede defeat, relief was a common theme expressed in many parts of the world to the news that his reelection bid had failed.

“The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!” tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron. Other leaders who sent congratulations included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. The president of Ukraine, whose country was central to Trump's impeachment and an attempt by the Trump campaign to paint Biden and his family as corrupt, offered speedy congratulations.

Most Western allies quickly welcomed a fresh start with a new administration in Washington. “We're looking forward to working with the next U.S. government,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted. “We want to work in our cooperation for a new trans-Atlantic beginning, a New Deal.” Word of the victory in Pennsylvania that pushed Barack Obama's former vice president past the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to take over the Oval Office cascaded around the globe on social media and live news broadcasts, sparking celebrations.

But the election's outcome inspired disbelief in Slovenia, the homeland of first lady Melania Trump. Prime Minister Janez Jansa was the only world leader who congratulated Trump even before all the votes were counted, and continued to show support after Biden's win was announced. It also drew mixed reviews in Iraq. Many Iraqis remember Biden as having been a champion of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. Activists who have been protesting neighbouring Iran's heavy hand in Iraq, had supported Trump and cheered the US assassination of Iran's top general in an airstrike at Baghdad's airport at the beginning of the year.

Still, Iraqi President Barham Salih tweeted his congratulations to Biden, describing him as a friend and trusted partner. Indeed, detractors were outliers. Congratulations poured in from nations that disagreed with Trump administration policies, as well as from leaders who had gotten along with the Republican president but now were essentially ignoring his claims that the divisive election wasn't over.

United Arab Emirates' Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was particularly cozy with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, extended his best wishes to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Twitter. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been known for public displays of bonhomie with Trump, shared a photo of himself with Biden and offered his congratulations “on your spectacular victory!”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, another Trump ally, hailed Biden's win and said he looked forward to “working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.” Both Modi and Johnson commented on Harris' election as the first Black woman vice president. Modi celebrated Harris' “pathbreaking” success and said her win is a “matter of immense pride” for all Indian-Americans. Harris' late mother was from India. Kamala is Sanskrit for “lotus flower,” and Harris gave nods to her Indian heritage throughout the campaign.

Her election struck an immediate chord internationally. It inspired calls in parts of Africa for governments long run by men to think again. “Kamala Harris lights up the tunnel for many women who continue to advocate for gender equality and inclusion in leadership!” tweeted Anne Waiguru, one of two female governors in Kenya, where the Supreme Court president recently advised the country's president to dissolve parliament for failing to have enough female lawmakers.

“The time has also come to give our women the chance to occupy such a high office in our country and even the number one position,” tweeted a Nigerian Cabinet minister, Festus Keyamo. Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said Biden's track record “gives us hope that he will add value to the presidency,” and urged the President-elect to tackle the “negative consequences of nationalist politics on world affairs - which have created divisions and uncertainties." While outspoken disappointment was scarce, several prominent leaders who have maintained warm relations with Trump's administration kept silent in the wake of the announced results. That included Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the powerful ruler of Saudi Arabia.

There was also no immediate statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin..

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

