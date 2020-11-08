Biden declares 'clear victory' in close U.S. presidential race

Biden declares 'clear victory' in close U.S. presidential raceReuters | Wilmington | Updated: 08-11-2020 07:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 07:17 IST
Joe Biden declared victory Saturday as the 46th president of the United States after voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership in favor of the former Democratic vice president.
"The people of this nation have spoken. They've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory," Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware after he was declared the winner by all major U.S. TV networks after four days of nail-biting suspense following Tuesday's election.
