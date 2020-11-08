Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar's Suu Kyi favoured to win as election gets underway

Myanmar voted in a general election on Sunday seen as a referendum on a fledgling democratic government that remains popular at home but which has seen its reputation collapse overseas amid allegations of genocide. Leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) is expected to win a second term, following a 2015 landslide that ended more than a half-century of military and military-backed rule.

Reuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 08-11-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 12:47 IST
Myanmar's Suu Kyi favoured to win as election gets underway
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar voted in a general election on Sunday seen as a referendum on a fledgling democratic government that remains popular at home but which has seen its reputation collapse overseas amid allegations of genocide.

Leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) is expected to win a second term, following a 2015 landslide that ended more than a half-century of military and military-backed rule. She has the support of a population that largely sees her as a heroine of democracy for her struggle against dictatorship, though her win will likely be narrower than the victory that propelled her to power.

More than 37 million people are registered to vote, but fears about COVID-19 may dampen turnout, with Myanmar seeing a average of 1,100 new daily coronavirus cases compared to a handful in early August. In the biggest city, Yangon, queues formed before polling stations opened, with voters in masks, hair coverings and face shields waiting in evenly spaced lines as the sun came up.

Sai Kyaw Latt Phyo, 31, said it was his first trip outside his home in three months. "It is worth the risk," he said. "We must take the risk in such a crucial situation for our country."

Chaw Ei Twin, 38, said she was doing her civic duty. "I gave my vote to a party which can transform the country. I voted the same party last time," she said.

GRADUAL PROGRESS Suu Kyi's defenders say critics are unrealistic to expect rapid change in Myanmar and are hampering efforts to secure gradual progress.

Among the obstacles to some NLD reforms is a constitution that guarantees the military a significant political stake, including control of several key ministries and a 25% quota of legislative seats, allowing it to veto constitutional amendments. Suu Kyi and the army have historically been at odds but tensions have been running high lately, with military chief Min Aung Hlaing in a rare interview criticising "unacceptable mistakes" in the lead-up to the polls, which the government said risked creating fear and unrest.

Casting his vote in the capital Naypyitaw, Min Aung Hlaing said he backed the party that "can work hand in hand" with the military "to create a better future". "I have to accept the result that comes from the people's wishes," he said, when asked if the military would respect the outcome.

"It is necessary to act with the consideration of how to comfort the worries of the citizens ... That is a must." The election commission has said it will try to ensure polls were free and fair, but more than a million people will be unable to vote after polls were cancelled due to insurgencies.

They join hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority confined to camps and villages inside Myanmar's Rakhine state, most without citizenship. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged "peaceful, orderly and credible elections" that could enable hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who fled to neighbouring Bangladesh during a 2017 army crackdown to return "in safety and dignity".

The UN has said there was genocidal intent in that crackdown, which Myanmar says were legitimate operations against militants. 'MOTHER SUU'

NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt said the party was happy with the turnout so far. "Many voters are saying that they voted NLD," he said. "We always value the decision of the people."

Nobel Laureate Suu Kyi, 75, is still known to many as "Mother Suu" and remains overwhelmingly popular in Myanmar, where a recent survey found 79% of people considered her the country's most trusted figure. But enthusiasm is weaker in remote regions dominated by ethnic minorities, many feeling sidelined by the Buddhist Bamar-majority central government.

Doi Bu, vice-chair of the newly formed Kachin State People's Party, said the government had brought little change to their region, in part because it was cowed by the army. "Although five years is not long, the NLD didn't do anything necessary," she said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World leaders underline 'shared' priorities and values as they wish Biden and Harris

Underlining the shared values and priorities -- from climate change to trade and security -- leaders across the globe cheered the victory of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they look forward to work to...

ComMin asks Shipping Ministry to reduce quarantine period for vessels arriving from China

The Commerce Ministry has asked its shipping and health counterparts to consider reducing the 14-day mandatory quarantine period for shipping vessels arriving from ports in China for faster turnaround time and increasing availability of con...

Philippines to back China's candidate for the World Court

The Philippines foreign minister ordered the countrys mission to the United Nations on Sunday to vote for Chinas candidate to fill one of the five seats at the International Court of Justice ICJ that will become vacant next year. You are in...

Eta zeroes in on Cuba, as Guatemala searches for victims

A strengthened Tropical Storm Eta churned toward Cuba and the southern tip of Florida, after leaving dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America which it hit earlier in the week as a major hurricane. Cuba braced for Eta even as sear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020