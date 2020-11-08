Left Menu
Development News Edition

Faced with defeat, armed protesters in Arizona insist election stolen

The lawsuit, filed in state Superior Court in Maricopa County, said poll workers told some voters to press a button after a machine had detected an "overvote." Pro-Trump protesters have been assembling outside the Maricopa County Elections Department and at the Arizona State Capitol for days, espousing unsubstantiated claims that Democratic operatives had interfered with the election to illegitimately deliver Arizona to Biden. They have chanted “Count the legal votes!

Reuters | New York | Updated: 08-11-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 14:07 IST
Faced with defeat, armed protesters in Arizona insist election stolen
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in downtown Phoenix on Saturday to contest Joe Biden's election as U.S. president, charging the media with conspiring to steal the election and calling the results a "coup." The Trump campaign lent support to protests questioning the current vote tally, filing a lawsuit in Arizona Saturday over rejected ballots that Arizona's Secretary of State said was "grasping at straws."

Trump's campaign alleged the Southwestern state's most populous county incorrectly rejected votes cast on Election Day by some voters in the U.S. presidential race. The lawsuit, filed in state Superior Court in Maricopa County, said poll workers told some voters to press a button after a machine had detected an "overvote." Pro-Trump protesters have been assembling outside the Maricopa County Elections Department and at the Arizona State Capitol for days, espousing unsubstantiated claims that Democratic operatives had interfered with the election to illegitimately deliver Arizona to Biden.

They have chanted "Count the legal votes! We are watching you!" outside the building where election workers continue to count votes. Tensions escalated on Saturday, with protesters at one point threatening to take down the fence cordoning off the elections department and some media members from the group.

At the state capitol building Saturday afternoon, speakers exhorted the crowd not to accept the results of the election, calling on paralegals and law students to come the president's defense. "We all know President Trump won this election!" one shouted. Another told the crowd to look in the mirror and ask themselves what they were willing to do. Chants of "liberty or death!" rang out.

A number of far-right and militia groups such as the Proud Boys and Three Percenters were also in the crowd on Saturday, many armed with semi-automatic weapons. Protesters at one point clashed with a small group of young counterprotesters waving Mexican and U.S. flags on a corner across from the elections department. Jacki Valencia, 19, danced with a Biden-Harris sign as an unmasked man who had flown a "Blue Lives Matter" flag shouted "USA!" at her and others.

"I think it's ridiculous they've gathered here," she said. "They have no evidence there was fraud." The Trump campaign's lawsuit contends that potentially "determinative" votes in the race between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, who was declared the winner on Saturday by major television networks, were not counted.

An Arizona official rejected the lawsuit. "This is just a stalling tactic to delay the official canvass," Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a statement through her spokeswoman. "They are grasping at straws." The Maricopa County Elections Department declined to comment.

Biden leads Trump by 0.44%, or 18,600 votes, in Arizona. The Trump lawsuit, whose plaintiffs include the Arizona State Republican party and the Republican National Committee, cited declarations by some poll observers and two voters that claimed the problem led to rejected votes.

It seeks an order requiring a manual review of purportedly overvoted ballots that were cast in-person. It also asks a judge to bar the certification of the vote until the review is complete. On Saturday, a group of voters dropped a lawsuit that had made unsubstantiated claims alleging some votes cast for Trump were not counted in Maricopa County because voters used Sharpie pens. The county last year rolled out new tabulation equipment that made Sharpie pens the best option on Election Day because they have the fastest-drying ink.

Hobbs' spokeswoman added that they "are reviewing (the latest lawsuit) now, but it appears to be a repackaging of the 'Sharpiegate' lawsuit. Hopefully, this puts the matter to rest for good."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian president says next U.S. administration should make up for Trump's mistakes

Irans president said on Sunday the next U.S. administration should use the opportunity to compensate for President Donald Trumps mistakes, Iranian state reported after Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency.Trumps damaging policy has been o...

Sandalwood tree trunk stolen from Aurangabad collector's home

A sandalwood tree trunk wasstolen from the Aurangabad collectors residential premiseslocated in the citys VIP Road, police said on SundayA complaint was lodged on Saturday, a Begumpura policestation official saidA sandalwood tree was brough...

HC to hear plea by Bollywood producers to restrain channels from making "irresponsible remarks"

The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday a plea by leading Bollywood producers seeking to restrain Republic TV and Times Now from making or publishing allegedly irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against the film industry and ...

Locals, health workers brave tough terrain to deliver life saving vaccines for children

With a bottle of sanitiser in his pocket and a mask on his face, 60-year-old Rameshwar Prasad walks long distances, sometimes wading through rivers, to ensure children in Bihars Gaya district, who were not vaccinated for preventable infecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020