Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey gives muted first response to Biden win

"The channels of communication will work as before, but of course there will be a transition period," he said, adding Ankara would closely monitor Biden's foreign policy approach. He said Turkey would press the next U.S. administration to abandon support for Kurdish militant groups in Syria, and to extradite Gulen.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 16:45 IST
Turkey gives muted first response to Biden win
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Turkey gave an impassive first reaction on Sunday to Joe Biden's presidential win, with Vice President Fuat Oktay saying it would not change relations between the old allies although Ankara will keep pressing Washington on Syria and other policy differences.

Turkey stands to lose more than most other countries if Joe Biden is elected president since he is expected to toughen the U.S. stance against President Tayyip Erdogan's foreign military interventions and closer cooperation with Russia. Another major stumbling block is Washington's refusal to extradite U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016.

Speaking at an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7, Oktay said that while the friendship between President Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump had helped the countries tackle several of their issues, communications channels between Ankara and Washington would operate as before. "Nothing will change for Turkey," Oktay said. "The channels of communication will work as before, but of course there will be a transition period," he said, adding Ankara would closely monitor Biden's foreign policy approach.

He said Turkey would press the next U.S. administration to abandon support for Kurdish militant groups in Syria, and to extradite Gulen. "We experienced a coup attempt. The person who carried this out is in the United States. There is nothing more natural than asking for his extradition," Oktay said. "This is a process that began earlier and it will continue with this administration. We will increasingly continue our pressure," he said.

"We hope that the United States does not continue working with a terrorist organisation or organisations," he said, adding that Turkey would not refrain from taking action in Syria again if necessary. Another lingering issue between the allies has been Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defence systems, for which Ankara is facing U.S. sanctions. Trump's administration has so far avoided imposing sanctions, and Oktay said on Sunday that Ankara hoped Biden's administration would also refrain from unilateral steps.

"The new administration's approach will surely affect us and interest us. We are following this very closely. Our expectation is that they refrain from unilateral approaches," he said. Erdogan has not yet commented on Biden's victory.

Analysts say Turkey-U.S. ties could suffer under a Biden presidency. The lira, which is already trading at a record low against the dollar, could come under more pressure.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram to partly withdraw forces from Assam border, BSF to be deployed

Mizoram would withdraw a section of its forces from the border with Assam and BSF personnel will be deployed in their place, a senior official here said on Sunday. The decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Ku...

Cong leaders hail Biden, Harris for US polls win; some attack BJP

Several senior Congress leaders have hailed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris triumph in the US elections, with some attacking the BJP alleging that it appeared to side with Donald Trump not following bipartisanship in foreign policy. Biden defea...

Four Indian soldiers, three militants killed in Kashmir gunbattle

Four Indian army soldiers and three militants were killed in Kashmir on Sunday, an Indian Defence Ministry spokesperson said, in the bloodiest gunbattle in the disputed region since April this year. An army patrol noticed suspicious movemen...

Thermal power plants not responsible for worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR: NTPC

State-run power giant NTPC on Sunday said thermal power plants are not responsible for the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-National Capital Region Delhi-NCR. The deterioration in Air Quality Index AQI in NCR is the most serious health is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020