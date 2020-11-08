Bengal BJP announces list of BJYM district chiefs

Left Menu
The West Bengal BJP has announced a list of the 21 district presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party's youth wing. The development came a few days after state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh dissolved the district units of the BJYM. The names were announced on Saturday evening after deliberations between Ghosh and BJYM state chief Saumitra Khan.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 21:19 IST
The West Bengal BJP has announced a list of the 21 district presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party's youth wing. The development came a few days after state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh dissolved the district units of the BJYM.

The names were announced on Saturday evening after deliberations between Ghosh and BJYM state chief Saumitra Khan. The names were chosen carefully in consultation with Ghosh, Khan said.

Khan had published a list of the BJYM district presidents in August but it was withdrawn after Ghosh raised objections, saying the "hasty" move was taken without following the protocols. This had caused a rift between the two but the issue was resolved with the intervention of other senior party leaders, sources said.

