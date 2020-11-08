Noida film city will be bigger than one in Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Dy CM
He was speaking during the inauguration of the office of Film Development Council chairman Raju Srivastava. "The proposed film city in Noida will provide employment opportunities to artistes in the state. The Film Development Council is going to give a bigger film city to Uttar Pradesh than the one in Mumbai," Maurya said.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-11-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 22:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday asserted that the proposed film city in Noida will be bigger than the one in Mumbai. He was speaking during the inauguration of the office of Film Development Council chairman Raju Srivastava.
"The proposed film city in Noida will provide employment opportunities to artistes in the state. The Film Development Council is going to give a bigger film city to Uttar Pradesh than the one in Mumbai," Maurya said. UP Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said that artistes working in the state will gain from it.
Raju Srivastava said that the effort of the state government will attract filmmakers to the state and will provide them every possible facility, a statement issued by the UP Government said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Law
- Raju Srivastava
- Keshav Prasad Maurya
- Brijesh Pathak
ALSO READ
Delhi lawyer files police complaint against Mehbooba Mufti over 'dacoits snatched our flag' remark
Indonesian unions vow mass protests if president signs jobs law
Indonesian unions vow mass protests if president signs jobs law
Article 370 won't be restored, revoking it was our commitment to nation and people have appreciated it: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
It was devastating: Jennifer Lawrence on Anderson Cooper's claim she faked her Oscar's fall