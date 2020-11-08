Left Menu
DDC polls will expose the fault lines of PAGD: BJP

“The upcoming DDC elections will expose the fault lines of the artificially created alliance as their cadre had always been fighting against each other and that had been their reason to exist politically,” BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said in a statement here on Sunday.

A day after the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration constituents said they would fight the upcoming District Development Council polls together, J&K BJP said the democratic exercise would expose the fault lines of the “artificially created” alliance. “The upcoming DDC elections will expose the fault lines of the artificially created alliance as their cadre had always been fighting against each other and that had been their reason to exist politically,” BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said in a statement here on Sunday. He said it would be difficult for workers and cadres of these political parties to work together as “it will lead to many rebels contesting elections against alliance candidates”

Sethi said the decision of PAGD, an amalgam of seven political parties including the National Conference and PDP, to contest the DDC polls was a forgone conclusion given the “power greed of Kashmir-based political parties." “That prompted the government to take decisions for party-based elections of DDC. Kashmir-based political parties have no principles or ideology but to grab power and that has been their single motive all along,” he claimed

He said the participation of political parties is good for democracy but people of Jammu Kashmir are now put to greater responsibility of electorally rejecting “theses Pakistani and Chinese stooges” whose statements are deliberately given to be used by “enemies of India” sitting across borders. “It has been proved time and again that these so-called political leaders do not hesitate in making statements against the national interest and public order just for political mileage,” he alleged.

