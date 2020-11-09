Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK sees goodwill for Brexit trade deal, open to "sensible" fishing compromise

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:27 IST
UK sees goodwill for Brexit trade deal, open to "sensible" fishing compromise

Britain said on Monday it was open to a "sensible" compromise on fishing and that there was goodwill on both sides to progress towards a Brexit trade deal, with the European Union saying it was redoubling its efforts for an accord.

The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the sides are trying to clinch a deal that would govern nearly 1 trillion dollars in annual trade before transitional arrangements end on Dec. 31. "There are still differences, there are still some obstacles to overcome," British Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News. "But I think there is now some goodwill on both sides to progress things."

After congratulating Joe Biden on his U.S. presidential election win, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday an EU trade deal was "there to be done" and that the broad outlines were clear. Back in Britain on Monday for another round of talks, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said: "Happy to be back in London today, redoubling our efforts to reach agreement on the future partnership."

Barnier said there remained three keys to unlocking a deal: respectful enforcement mechanisms, guarantees of fair competition, and stable access to markets including fishing. FISH

Fishing contributed just 0.03% of British economic output in 2019, but many Brexit supporters see it as a symbol of the regained sovereignty they say leaving the EU brings. Combined with fish and shellfish processing, the sector makes up 0.1% of Britain's GDP. "On fisheries we've always been open to doing a sensible approach, looking potentially at agreements that might span a couple, three years for instance," Eustice said.

"The issue will become what are the sharing arrangements, how much mutual access do we allow in one another's waters and that's obviously a discussion that will happen annually, but there may also be a partnership agreement that sets out the ground rules as to how we will work on that." The prospect of securing a longer-term deal with the EU on sharing the fish catch is important for getting a compromise.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday Biden's election win in the United States could have an impact on this week's Brexit negotiations, noting the president-elect's support for Ireland's position. However, the European Commission said the question of who is U.S president would have no bearing on the talks.

Biden, who is proud of his Irish ancestry, has criticised Brexit in the past and said it must not be allowed to harm peace on the island of Ireland. By contrast, President Donald Trump has spoken out in favour of Brexit. The upper house of the British parliament, the House of Lords, was due later on Monday to debate Johnson's Internal Market Bill, which would allow Britain to undercut parts of the 2020 Brexit divorce deal and has alarmed the EU.

Eustice said the government would reinstate certain clauses if they were removed from the bill by the House of Lords. (Editing by William Schomberg, Timothy Heritage and Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Biden welcomes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news, says safety measures still needed

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden greeted Pfizer Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine as excellent news on Monday, but warned that widespread vaccination remains months away and Americans need to continue wearing masks and maintain social distan...

Hardik is not comfortable bowling at the moment: Rohit

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is still not comfortable enough to bowl, his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said on Monday, days before the Indian team sets off on the marquee tour of Australia. On the eve of their IPL final against ...

SAIL introduces 'shorter working period scheme' for employees

Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL has introduced a shorter working period scheme for helping employees attain a better work-life balance, a company statement said here on Monday. The scheme, which became effective from November 1, can b...

Tejasvi Surya gives privilege notice to LS speaker against top WB police officials

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence during a BJP rally in West Bengal, the partys youth wing president Tejasvi Surya on Monday said he has given a privilege notice to the Lok Sabha speaker against the state admin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020