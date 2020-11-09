Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish opposition says minister's resignation amounts to 'state crisis'

Turkey's main opposition said on Monday that the resignation of Finance Minister Berat Albayrak in a statement on Instagram was unprecedented and amounted to a "state crisis", while also criticizing the surprise removal of the central bank governor.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:03 IST
Turkish opposition says minister's resignation amounts to 'state crisis'

Turkey's main opposition said on Monday that the resignation of Finance Minister Berat Albayrak in a statement on Instagram was unprecedented and amounted to a "state crisis", while also criticizing the surprise removal of the central bank governor. Albayrak's resignation, citing health reasons, came a day after President Tayyip Erdogan, his father in-law, appointed former finance minister Naci Agbal to replace former bank chief Murat Uysal. No reason was given for the move, but officials said the lira's slump was to blame.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said that Erdogan was running the country like a "family company", adding that the central bank had lost its independence. He also said it was shameful that no major Turkish media outlet had reported the resignation in nearly 24 hours.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

New building of Nepal school built by India inaugurated

India handed over the newly built infrastructure of Shree Laxminiya Janata Secondary School at Kumhrauda in Dhanusha district of Nepal on Monday.Built with the Indian governments financial assistance of Nepalese Rs 26.24 million, the new bu...

Kosovo's former President Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, appearing before a judge for the first time on Monday after being taken into custody in The Hague, pleaded not guilty to all war crimes charges brought against him.Thaci led the fight against Serbian fo...

Bypolls: Nail-biter in MP as counting for 58 assembly seats in 11 states to be held on Tuesday

Counting of votes would be held on Tuesday in assembly byelection to 58 seats in 11 states including Madhya Pradesh where the results would decide the fate of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. The counting will begin at 8 AM as per the ...

Google comes under CCI lens again; regulator orders probe into payments system, Google Pay

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Monday ordered a detailed probe against internet giant Google for alleged unfair business practices with respect to Google Pay as well as Google Plays payment system. Google Pay is a popular digita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020