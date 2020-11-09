BJP desecrated Constitution by abrogating Article 370; people of Jammu upset as well: Mehbooba

Describing the Centre's move to nullify Article 370 and bifurcate J-K into UTs last year as “desecration of the Constitution”, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that the BJP had put the erstwhile state on sale to “loot its resources” and deprive the locals of the protection to their land and jobs. Mehbooba, who is also the former chief minister, said they will continue the fight under the banner of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for the restoration of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, which was guaranteed by the Constitution.

“The people in Jammu are more upset and I feel the situation here is worse than in Kashmir. They were misled to believe that Article 370 and Article 35A is a benefit to Kashmiri Muslims and its abrogation will pave the way for flowing of streams of milk, setting up of industries and jobs for the youth. Today, they are disappointed,” she told reporters here at the end of her five-day visit to Jammu -- her first after being released from 14 months detention under the Pubic Safety Act (PSA). The PDP leader said a cross-section of people, including industrialists, traders, youth, Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe and Other Backward Classes met her over the past five days and expressed their concern over the future of their coming generations in the aftermath of the revocation of special status and the newly introduced land laws, wherein people from outside can buy land in the Union Territory.

“They (BJP-led government) have not only abrogated Article 370 but desecrated the Constitution. Mehbooba Mufti talks about the flag, whether of the erstwhile state or the tricolor, it has not come from the sky or China but was given to us by our Constitution which they have snatched from us,” she said. She said the BJP has snatched the Constitution and the rights of the people and have put Jammu and Kashmir on sale. “They have not even left the minor minerals which were also auctioned to outsiders, snatching the source of income of the poor labourers.” “How long they will use the power of batton to silence the people…They are threatening to book under PSA anyone in Kashmir who speaks about Article 370 and in Jammu, anyone talking about it is termed as anti-national,” Mehbooba said. She said the people of entire Jammu and Kashmir are feeling “suffocated”.

“I am not talking about Muslims but Hindus of Jammu as well who have come to meet me and expressed their concerns. Article 370 was the effort of (last Dogra ruler) Maharaja Hari Singh and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdulah to ensure protection of culture ad identity of the people, especially of Dogra's. “When we acceded to India, the accession was conditional and special status was part of it,” Mehbooba said, adding after the nullification of Article 370, the clouds of darkness have engulfed the region including Jammu and local residents are seeing their future bleak.

“The people are in distress and have suffered economically, first due to the lockdown following abrogation of Article 370 and then by the outbreak of COVID pandemic,” the PDP leader said. Accusing the BJP of peddling “false narrative”, she said J-K was prosperous as no farmer had ever committed suicide over failed crop and every resident was enjoying a roof over his head unlike outside the erstwhile state.

“We had heard that big industrialists will come to set up their units but what about the industries which we have. Are we able to provide them the required electricity,” she said accusing the BJP of trying to auction everything available in Jammu and Kashmir. “They have already taken away water and electricity which runs factories in the country,” she said and also questioned BJP's silence over the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

“Kashmiri pandits were provided transit accommodation (in the valley) during the rule of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and then under the Prime Ministership of Manmohan Singh. The Kashmiri pandits were waiting for BJP to come into power as it had promised them return and rehabilitation. Why the BJP is silent about them. How they will be settled?” She also criticised the BJP of not addressing the problem of casual labourers and daily wagers and said her government had ordered regularisation of 60,000 of them but the process was stalled, forcing them to stage protests on daily basis. Asked whether the alliance under the banner of PAGD, which also comprises several other mainstream opposition parties including the National Conference and the CPI(M), will jointly fight the Assembly polls whenever held, she said “election is not a big thing compared to the problem of J&K.” “Elections will come and go and almighty knows the best. Today, we are fighting District Development Council (DDC) elections so that the anti-J&K forces who have divided and destroyed the erstwhile state and those who are supporting them in their divisive agenda are kept at bay,” she said.

In response to another question whether she will seek forgiveness from the communities who were denied citizen rights due to Article 370 over the last 70 years, Mehbooba said there is no question of apology. “We do not want to usurp anyone's rights. We want restoration of the rights given under Article 370 to the people f Jammu and Kashmir,” the PDP leader said..