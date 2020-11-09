New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . DEL62 UP-AYODHYA-SEER Mahant Nritya Gopal Das admitted to Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital Ayodhya: Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was on Monday admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow after he complained of breathlessness. .

DES38 UP-TEMPLE-NAMAZ Namaz at Mathura temple: Sadhvi seeks probe, wants to perform 'havan' in Jama Masjid Budaun (UP): Right-wing leader Sadhvi Prachi on Monday asked the government to conduct a probe into the offering of namaz at a Mathura temple and said she wanted to perform a "havan" in the Jama Masjid. . DES11 UP-AKHILESH BJP rigged UP bypolls, will give details after results are out: Akhilesh Lucknow: A day before the announcement of the results for bye-elections to seven Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP of rigging the elections in its favour. .

DEL53 PB-TRAINS-INDUSTRY Industries suffer Rs 22,000 crore loss due to suspension of goods trains: Punjab minister Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing protests by farmers over the three central farm laws, Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora on Monday claimed that industries in the state have suffered financial loss of Rs 22,000 crore because of the suspension of goods trains. . DES39 PB-TRAINS-RAWAT Harish Rawat slams Centre for not resuming goods trains in Punjab Ludhiana: Congress general secretary Harish Rawat on Monday hit out at the Centre for not resuming goods trains in Punjab despite farmers clearing all rail tracks and said it was an "injustice" to the state. DES31 PB-TRAINS-AMARINDER Railways' linking goods trains operation with passenger ones 'illogical': Amarinder Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday termed the Railways' decision to link the movement of goods trains in the state with the passenger ones “totally irrational and illogical”. .

DES41 RJ-GURJAR-STIR Talks between Rajasthan govt, Gurjar leaders remain inconclusive Jaipur: Talks between the Rajasthan government and Gurjar leaders remained inconclusive as the community's agitation over reservation entered its ninth day on Monday. . DES30 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan records 1,858 COVID-19 cases, state tally at 2,13,169 Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded nine more fatalities due to novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 1,998, according to a health department bulletin. .

DES12 RJ-MAYORS-POLLS Elections for mayors of six municipal corporations of Rajasthan on Tuesday Jaipur: Ward councillors elected last week will vote on Tuesday to choose mayors for six municipal corporations in three cities in Rajasthan. . DES44 HR-VIRUS-CASES 2,427 fresh coronavirus cases, 7 more fatalities in Haryana Chandigarh: Haryana on Monday reported 2,427 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the caseload in the state to 1,85,231 and seven more people died taking the COVID-19 related death toll to 1,919, a health bulletin stated. .

DES25 UKD-DAY-GAIRSAIN Rs 25,000 cr will be spent on Gairsain's planned development in next 10 yrs: CM Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday celebrated Uttarakhand's 21st foundation day in Gairsain which was declared the summer capital of the state in March and said Rs 25,000 crore would be spent on the town's planned development over the next 10 years. . DES34 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 398 more cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand Dehradun: Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 65,677 on Monday with 398 more people testing positive while 10 more infected patients died, official data showed..