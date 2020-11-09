Congress protests against MIA privatisation
Addressing the protesters, former state minister Ramanath Rai criticised the BJP government for handing over the airport, which had witnessed significant strides in development under the public sector. Former MLC Ivan DSouza, who also spoke, questioned the need for the handing over of the Airport to the Adani group.PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:23 IST
Former MLC Ivan DSouza, who also spoke, questioned the need for the handing over of the Airport to the Adani group. District youth Congress president Mithun Rai said the BJP government is privatising all institutions established by Congress governments in the past.
Former MLC Ivan DSouza, who also spoke, questioned the need for the handing over of the Airport to the Adani group. District youth Congress president Mithun Rai said the BJP government is privatising all institutions established by Congress governments in the past.
District Mahila Congress President Shalet Pinto, former MLAs Abhayachandra Jain,Mohiyuddin Bava, J R Lobo and others took part in the protest..
