UK PM Johnson predicts close U.S. ties under Biden

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday his government will have close ties with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden and they have a shared interest in tackling climate change.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 23:38 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday his government will have close ties with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden and they have a shared interest in tackling climate change. Johnson, who was once dubbed “Britain Trump” by President Donald Trump, again congratulated Biden on his victory.

"This country has had a good relationship with the White House over the last few years, but it has a good relationship with the White House for many, many years and I have no doubt we will continue to have a very, very strong, and very close relationship with our American friends," Johnson said at a media conference. "One thing that is very exciting that you are already seeing from the incoming administration is their willingness to join the UK in the campaign to tackle climate change," Johnson said, declining to answer a question about whether it was time for Trump to throw in the towel.

