Wrong to assume entire Bollywood is bad just because few involved in drugs: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that assuming the whole Hindi film industry is "bad" because "some are involved with drugs" is not right, and the government will take actions against the guilty.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 23:57 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that assuming the whole Hindi film industry is "bad" because "some are involved with drugs" is not right, and the government will take actions against the guilty. "It is wrong to assume that the entire Bollywood is bad just because a few are involved in drugs. Action should be taken against those involved in it," said Deshmukh.

He further reiterated that passion and consumption of drugs is against law, but the Maharashtra government will ensure that any attempts to shift it from Mumbai are unsuccessful. "If the drug is being found in someone's possession or someone is consuming it, it is against law. Action should be taken against them. But if someone is maligning Bollywood and working towards shifting it elsewhere from Mumbai then it's wrong. Won't let it happen," he said further.

In the last few days, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has conducted multiple raids at homes of many prominent names in the film industry, including actor Arjun Rampal and summoned producer Firoz Nadiadwala, and issued summons to them. NCB also arrested Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed in connection with a drug-recovery case on Sunday. The NCB launched an investigation into the consumption and possession of drugs by people in the Hindi film industry after it received official communication from ED, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. (ANI)

