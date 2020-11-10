Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Biden hails progress on COVID-19 vaccine, White House seeks credit President-elect Joe Biden hailed Pfizer Inc's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday but urged Americans to wear masks because it may not be widely available for many months, as President Donald Trump's administration tried to claim credit.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 05:22 IST
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Republican state AGs ask U.S. Supreme Court to hear mail-in ballot dispute

A group of Republican attorneys general on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case challenging a lower court ruling that extended Pennsylvania's deadline to receive mail-in ballots. In separate filings, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, joined by nine others including from Texas and Louisiana, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the justices should overturn the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that allowed mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day and delivered through Friday to be counted. Analysis: How well-managed was the U.S. election? Scoring five key areas

Americans took to the polls last Tuesday for what many expected to be a contentious and possibly even violent general election. Republican President Donald Trump claimed beforehand, without evidence, that voter fraud could hand the presidency to Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Democrats sounded alarms that voter intimidation and efforts to cast suspicion on mail-in ballots by Republicans would discourage minorities, in particular, from voting. Trump campaign sues to halt Pennsylvania from certifying Biden win

U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign on Monday filed a lawsuit in a Pennsylvania federal court, seeking an emergency injunction to stop state officials from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the state. The lawsuit alleged Pennsylvania's mail-in voting system "lacked all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voters." Storm Eta drenches South Florida, forecast to strengthen over Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Eta unleashed torrential rain on South Florida overnight and on Monday after making landfall in the Keys, flooding roads and residential neighborhoods and knocking out power for thousands as it moved back over the Gulf of Mexico. Eta, which was located 140 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas and moving further into the Gulf, was expected to slow down and strengthen Monday night into Tuesday, a National Hurricane Center advisory said. Biden hails progress on COVID-19 vaccine, White House seeks credit

President-elect Joe Biden hailed Pfizer Inc's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday but urged Americans to wear masks because it may not be widely available for many months, as President Donald Trump's administration tried to claim credit. Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-vaccines-pfizer/great-day-for-humanity-pfizer-says-covid-19-vaccine-over-90-effective-idUSKBN27P1CT as it disclosed the first successful interim data from a large-scale clinical test. That was major progress in the quest for a vaccine to combat a pandemic that has killed more than 237,000 Americans, thrown millions more out of work and contributed to Trump's defeat in last Tuesday's election. COVID-19 ensnares Trump housing secretary Ben Carson and aide challenging election loss

The coronavirus has further spread among U.S. President Donald Trump's top aides, ensnaring Housing Secretary Ben Carson, who is a retired neurosurgeon, and removing the man leading the Trump campaign's legal challenges to his election loss from making decisions, officials and sources said on Monday. The infections of Carson, 69, and conservative political activist David Bossie, 55, renewed the focus on a Nov. 3 election night White House party and the administration's cavalier attitude toward public health guidelines encouraging Americans to wear masks and maintain a safe social distance. Fauci: U.S. could begin distributing COVID vaccine by end of year

Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Monday greeted news about the vaccine against the deadly coronavirus that Pfizer Inc is developing as "a big deal" and said the United States could have vaccine doses ready to administer to people before the end of the year. In an interview with CNN, Fauci said he believes he will stay in his current role for the time being and he has no intention of leaving. President Donald Trump, who is attempting to contest his apparent loss in last week's presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden in the courts, has publicly criticized Fauci and has not spoken to the country's leader on fighting infectious diseases since early October, according to Fauci. Senate's McConnell says Trump has right to probe election 'irregularities'

The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. Trump, a Republican, has yet to acknowledge defeat two days after Biden secured enough votes in the state-by-state Electoral College to win. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he backed Trump's launch of a legal fight into claims of voter fraud. U.S. extends air restrictions over Wilmington for Biden through Jan. 20

The U.S. government on Monday extended temporary flight restrictions through late January over Wilmington, Delaware, where President-elect Joe Biden is holding meetings on the transition. Restrictions in Wilmington were first put in place after Biden was declared the Democratic party nominee in August. The U.S. Secret Service and Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment Monday. El Paso, Texas, calls in ten morgue trucks as coronavirus cases surge

Officials in the county of El Paso, Texas, said on Monday they are bringing in 10 temporary refrigerated morgue trailers to contend with one of the worst surges in coronavirus in the United States. Six morgue trailers had already been deployed as of Monday, according to County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, the most senior government executive in the county, which borders on Mexico. Four more have been requested from the Federal Emergency

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Trump not conceding election is not unexpected, says Pramila Jayapal

US President Donald Trump not conceding the election despite major US news networks having declared Joe Biden the winner is not unexpected considering his ridiculous behaviour over the last four years, Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila ...

WRAPUP 1-Barr tells prosecutors to probe allegations of election irregularities

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into substantial allegations of voting irregularities but urged them not to pursue fanciful or far fetched claims.Earlier in the day, President Donald Trumps camp...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesEU hits U.S. goods with tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute httpson.ft.com2IoCmNM UK High Court bl...

EXPLAINER-How Peru's Congress ousted the President and what happens now

Peruvian President Martn Vizcarra, who drove a tough anti-corruption campaign in office, was removed by the opposition Congress on Monday in an impeachment trial over allegations of bribery, the second such trial he has faced in two months....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020