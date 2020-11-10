U.S. attorney general authorizes prosecutors to probe 'substantial allegations' of vote irregularities
U.S. Attorney General William Barr authorized federal prosecutors on Monday to pursue investigations into “substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities,” while urging them not to chase “fanciful or far-fetched" claims.Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 05:52 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 05:52 IST
U.S. Attorney General William Barr authorized federal prosecutors on Monday to pursue investigations into “substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities,” while urging them not to chase “fanciful or far-fetched" claims. The letter to prosecutors, which was seen by Reuters, marked the first time Barr addressed President Donald Trump's repeated and unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud since last week's election won by Democrat Joe Biden.
It came several hours after Barr met with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who earlier on Monday said Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of “irregularities” in last week’s election. "I authorize you to pursue substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities prior to the certification of elections in your jurisdictions in certain cases, as I have already done in specific instances," Barr wrote in the letter to federal prosecutors and the FBI.
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrat
- Mitch McConnell
- Barr
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- Joe Biden
- William Barr
ALSO READ
Drew Barrymore opens up on divorce from Will Kopelman
Senate to confirm Barrett for court in highly partisan vote
Actor Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A)
Senate likely to confirm Barrett to U.S. Supreme Court, cementing conservative majority
Trump remakes Supreme Court as Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett