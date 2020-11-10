Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 Republican attorney generals file amicus brief with SC in Pennsylvania mail-in ballot case

Ten Republican attorney generals have filed an amicus brief with the US Supreme Court in a case seeking reversal of a lower court order allowing mail-in ballots in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania to be received three days after the election day.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 09:55 IST
10 Republican attorney generals file amicus brief with SC in Pennsylvania mail-in ballot case

Ten Republican attorney generals have filed an amicus brief with the US Supreme Court in a case seeking reversal of a lower court order allowing mail-in ballots in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania to be received three days after the election day. Alleging that the order made by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court was unconstitutional, the attorney generals said the state overstepped its constitutional authority in accepting late ballots and violated the election clauses of the Constitution and that voting by mail creates voter fraud risks.

They also alleged that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision exacerbated risks of absentee ballot fraud. Republican Party of Pennsylvania has filed a case on this before the US Supreme Court. The Trump Campaign and the Republican Party believes that such a ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court gave undue advantage to the opposition Democratic Party. President Donald Trump, as per major US media outlets, lost the election in the key state of Pennsylvania that has crucial 20 electoral college votes. Trump lost to his Democratic Party rival Joe Biden who won more than 270 electoral college votes required to win the race to the White House.

In an interim order, the US Supreme Court has asked the State of Pennsylvania to set aside all the mail-in-ballots received after 8 pm on the election day on November 3. "Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our republic and it's one of the reasons why the United States is the envy of the world. We have to ensure that every legal vote cast is counted and that every illegal vote cast is not counted,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who led the multi-state brief, said during the press conference.

“To do so would disenfranchise millions of Americans and why we filed this brief today seeking the Supreme Court to take the Pennsylvania case and then reverse the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision," Schmitt said. Schmitt was joined by the attorneys generals of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a separate amicus brief in this case, also asking the Supreme Court to take up the issue and conclude that the actions of Pennsylvania's Supreme Court in ordering the extension were unconstitutional. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter plans to file an amicus brief tomorrow in the same case. His brief argues that under the Constitution, state legislatures must choose the point to stop receiving absentee ballots and start counting votes, not state courts such as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, said his office.

Hunter said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court improperly repealed the state legislature's deadline by writing in a new postmark deadline with an arbitrary three-day-after-Election-Day cutoff. The decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has consequences that could have a national ripple effect in future elections, the brief reads. It has created chaos that makes it impossible for state legislatures to know in advance whether the election rules they have enacted will or will not be reimagined by courts, the brief said.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign on Monday filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania alleging the creation and implementation of an illegal “two-tiered” voting system for the 2020 General Election. Pennsylvania's “two-track” system resulted in voters being held to different standards depending on how they chose to exercise their right to vote. In-person voters had to sign voter registrations, have those signatures checked against voter rolls, vote in a polling place monitored by statutorily-authorised poll observers, and have their votes counted in a transparent and verifiable open and observed manner, it said.

The Trump Campaign alleged that the state's mail-in voting, through which nearly 2.65 million votes were cast, lacked all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voters, including not adequately verifying the voter's identity, permitting ballots received up to three days after the election to be counted without any evidence of timely mailings, such as a postmark, and denying sufficient monitoring over the reviewing and counting of mail-in ballots. “Voters in Pennsylvania were held to different standards simply based on how they chose to cast their ballot, and we believe this two-tiered election system resulted in potentially fraudulent votes being counted without proper verification or oversight, as well as many voters being disenfranchised simply for casting their votes in-person,” said Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Celebrating note ban akin to cut cakes on victims' graves:Sena

In a caustic attack on the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said celebrating the fourth anniversary of demonetisation because of which many people committed suicide and businesses destroyed, is akin to cutting birthday cakes on their graves. I...

IHCL opens The Connaught hotel after renovation

Tata group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHCL on Tuesday announced the opening of The Connaught, a hotel under its SeleQtions brand, in New Delhi. The hospitality major had acquired 33 years licensing rights for The Connaught in an e-aucti...

WRAPUP 1-Trump mounts legal assault as Barr authorizes probes of vote irregularities

President Donald Trump will push ahead on Tuesday with legal challenges to the results of last weeks election after U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors to look into any substantial allegations of voting irregularitie...

Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of 'Obamacare'

When the Supreme Court weighs the fate of Obamacare, arguments will revolve around arcane points of law like severability whether the justices can surgically snip out part of the law and leave the rest. But whats at stake has real-world co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020