Telangana: BJP leads in Dubbak bypoll after first round

The BJP is leading after the first round of counting of votes for the bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency in Telangana on Tuesday. BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao Raghunandan Rao got 3,208 votes while his nearest TRS rival Solipeta Sujatha secured 2,867 votes in the first round.

Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy obtained 648 votes. The counting of votes began at 8 AM and is expected to be done in 23 rounds.

The bypoll held on November 3 has been necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August this year due to health issues and the TRS has fielded his widow Sujatha as its candidate. Though 20 others are also in the fray, the main contest is among the ruling TRS, BJP and Congress.