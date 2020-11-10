Left Menu
Bihar polls: NDA, Grand Alliance in close fight in trends in 125 seats

The NDA is leading in 63 seats -- BJP (33), JDU (25), and the VIP in five seats -- while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 56 seats, as per the trends available on the Election Commission website. The RJD is ahead in 36 seats, the Congress in 13, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) in six and the CPI(M) in one seat.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-11-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 10:54 IST
The ruling NDA and the opposition Grand Alliance are locked in a neck-and-neck fight as early trends for 125 seats of the 243-member Bihar Assembly have become available. The NDA is leading in 63 seats -- BJP (33), JDU (25), and the VIP in five seats -- while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 56 seats, as per the trends available on the Election Commission website.

The RJD is ahead in 36 seats, the Congress in 13, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) in six and the CPI(M) in one seat. As per the early trends, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing Raj Kumar Ray of Janata Dal (United) by 1,365 votes in Hasanpur seat.

Ace shooter and BJP nominee Shreyasi Singh was leading over her rivals in Jamui. State minister and BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, however, was trailing Pravin Singh of the Congress by 1,778 votes in Patna Sahib seat.

The LJP is leading in three seats, and the AIMIM the BSP and in one seat each..

