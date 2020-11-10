Bihar Polls: Shatrughan Sinha's son trailing from Bankipur seat

Congress candidate Luv Sinha, son of party leader Shatrughan Sinha is trailing behind BJP's Nitin Nabin from Bankipur seat, as per Election Commission trends on Tuesday. Luv Sinha is pitted against three-time BJP MLA Nitin Nabin, who has been winning the seat since 2005.

Earlier, Nabin expressed confidence about his prospects of winning the seat again. Bankipur falls in Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency that Shatrughan Sinha represented twice on a BJP ticket. Shatrughan Sinha had left the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and joined the Congress. However, he lost the polls in 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a Congress candidate.

Meanwhile, RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing behind JDU's Raj Kumar Ray from Hasanpur seat. Predicting an early victory for his brother, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Tej earlier today tweeted, "Tejashwi Bhavah Bihar!"

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state. On one side is the NDA which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).

Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats). Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate. (ANI)