Bihar Polls: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav leading from Hasanpur Assembly seat

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav is leading from Hasanpur Assembly seat, after six rounds of counting of votes on Tuesday, as per the Election Commission of India.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 13:06 IST
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav is leading from Hasanpur Assembly seat, after six rounds of counting of votes on Tuesday, as per the Election Commission of India. Predicting an early victory for his brother, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Tej earlier today tweeted, "Tejashwi Bhavah Bihar!"

Yesterday, while exuding confidence that his brother Tejashwi Yadav is set to become the Chief Minister, Tej said RJD has given the biggest gift to Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday this year -- "the chief minister's throne". Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.

On one side is the NDA, which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats). Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).

Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate. (ANI)

