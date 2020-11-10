Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope, disappointment as early trends show NDA ahead of Grand Alliance in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 13:56 IST
Hope, disappointment as early trends show NDA ahead of Grand Alliance in Bihar

With the Bihar poll trends showing the ruling NDA marching ahead of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, the mood was buoyant among BJP and JD(U) workers, but RJD and Congress activists looked disappointed, even though hoping for things to change in their favour. At the BJP office at Beer Chand Patel Path, where there was not much activity for the past three days after exit polls projected a majority for the Grand Alliance, several leaders and party workers have started coming in with beaming faces. State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal is in the office monitoring the results closely. Bihar BJP spokesman Sanjay Singh Tiger said the BJP-JD(U) coalition has worked under the "double engine" governments -- NDA dispensations at the Centre as well in the state – and the people of Bihar have blessed it.

"The people know Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish kumar can speed up development of the state and hence they have reposed their faith in the NDA," Tiger told reporters. While Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is watching counting of votes at his official residence, some leaders and party workers have started thronging the party office, a stone's throw away from the office of the BJP and the RJD in the heart of the city.

Bihar JD(U) president Vasistha Narayan Singh said they were confident since the beginning that the people of the state would like the ruling coalition to continue and expedite the development process. Asked about the BJP performing better than the JD(U) and if Chief Minister Kumar will continue in the post, Singh said, "When top BJP leaders themselves have said that Kumar will be the CM irrespective of the individual scores of the alliance partners, is there any need to clarify this further?" JD(U) spokesman Ajay Alok said the people of Bihar have faith in Nitish Kumar and that is reflected in the trends in favour of the NDA.

In the RJD camp, which was on cloud nine till Monday with almost all exit polls indicating the party-helmed coalition coming to power in the state and its leader Tejashwi Yadav becoming chief minister, the initial euphoria appears to be dipping. A crowd of Tejashwi supporters that had gathered outside the 10 Circular Road residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi expecting a victory is thinning now.

But some ardent supporters, carrying photographs of Tejashwi in Delhi Daredevils jersey from his IPL days and also him taking oath as CM, stay put in the hope that things will change for better with the progress of counting. Bihar RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "It’s like a T-20 match. The result will be decided only when the last ball of the match is bowled." In the Congress camp, initial excitement appears to have evaporated with the trends showing Grand Alliance trailing the NDA.

Scores of Congress leaders from across the country, including its general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who have arrived here in the hope of party forming a government with Mahagathbandhan partners are glued to TV channels hoping the trends will change in accordance to the exit polls. "We are not far behind, things will change in our favour," state Congress spokesman Rajesh Rathor told PTI.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi environmentalist welcomes NGT's 'total ban' on firecrackers

An environmentalist and founder of an activist group, Swechha, Vimlendu Jha welcomed the total ban on the sale or bursting of firecrackers by the National Green Tribunal NGT across the National Capital Region NCR till the end of November. G...

Swedish streaming service Storytel cuts revenue forecast on stronger crown

Audiobook streaming group Storytel on Tuesday trimmed its revenue forecast for 2020, blaming a stronger Swedish crown for partially offsetting strong subscriber and streaming growth. The crown has gained more than 4 against the euro over th...

COVID-19 triggers OCD in children and young people, study says

Children and young people with obsessive thoughts and compulsions may experience their OCD, anxiety, and depressive symptoms worsen during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study. While previous research had shown t...

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami moves SC for interim bail in 2018 case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer.

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami moves SC for interim bail in 2018 case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020