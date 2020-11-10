Left Menu
If objects going towards Mars, Moon can be controlled, why can't EVMs be hacked? asks Udit Raj

With the NDA leading in Bihar Assembly elections trends, Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday alleged that EVMs can be hacked.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:45 IST
If objects going towards Mars, Moon can be controlled, why can't EVMs be hacked? asks Udit Raj
Congress leader Udit Raj speaking to ANI on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

With the NDA leading in Bihar Assembly elections trends, Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday alleged that EVMs can be hacked. "When the direction of the objects going towards Mars and Moon can be controlled from the Earth then why can't the EVMs be hacked?" the Congress leader asked on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi).

In another tweet, he questioned, "if the elections were held using EVMs in the US then was there a possibility of Trump's defeat?" Meanwhile, speaking regarding his tweet to ANI, Raj said, "EVMs should go even if Congress wins. If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from the ground, then what is EVM in front of them? During recent Haryana polls, few boys were caught hacking EVMs through bluetooth. I am saying it for all polls, not just Bihar."

However, the Election Commission on Tuesday said that there has been glitch-free counting in the Bihar assembly elections as well as elections to by-polls in assembly constituencies in 11 states. Counting of votes began from 8 am for 243 members Bihar assembly. Also for by-polls in 54 assembly constituencies in eleven states and for one by-poll in Parliamentary constituency in Valmiki Nagar in Bihar. (ANI)

