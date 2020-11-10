Top foreign stories at 1730 hrs

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:32 IST
FGN21 US-ELECTION-LD POLITICS Trump campaign says presidential election far from over; Biden moves forward with his transition plans Washington: As President-elect Joe Biden is gearing up for administering the country, the defiant Trump campaign has asserted that the 2020 US presidential election is far from over and indicated that it will explore all possible options to obtain "an accurate and honest vote count." By Lalit K Jha FGN15 US-HARRIS-ECONOMY Ready to write next chapter in US history: Kamala Harris Washington: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has said that she and President-elect Joe Biden are ready to write the "next chapter" in American history and from day one they would start building an economy that benefits the working families. By Lalit K Jha FGN22 UK-PFIZER-JOHNSON-REAX UK PM cautiously welcomes ‘loud toot’ of vaccine bugle London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cautiously welcomed the promising results from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and warned people not to rely on this news as a solution as it is still "very, very early days". By Aditi Khanna FGN26 VIRUS-UK-INDIA-INVESTMENT UK firms invested GBP 140mn in India during pandemic-hit months: Report London: The reforms introduced by the Indian government such as revising the labour laws, planned single window clearance for licence applications and other incentives have helped British firms stay bullish on investing in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report released this week. By Aditi Khanna FGN25 MALDIVES-INDIA-SHRINGLA Foreign Secretary Shringla holds bilateral meetings with Maldivian leadership Male: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday held a series of meetings with the Maldivian leadership and the Opposition and discussed ways to further strengthen India's relations with the island nation, and reviewed progress of key infrastructure projects under the USD 1.3 billion bilateral package

FGN23 UAE-TEMPLE First images of final design of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple released Dubai: The majestic stone façade of the first Hindu temple coming up in Abu Dhabi will be adorned with scenes from Hindu epics, scriptures and ancient stories from India, as well as motifs popular in the Gulf countries, according to a media report on Tuesday

FGN10 UN-HARRIS Harris's election as US' first woman VP a milestone for gender equality: UN leadership United Nations: Top United Nations leadership hailed the election of Democrat Kamala Harris as America’s first Black and South Asian-descent woman Vice President, applauding her for breaking “yet another ceiling” and describing it as a “milestone for gender equality”. By Yoshita Singh FGN4 US-TRUMP Trump says media should be called out for election interference Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday said the mainstream media were so inaccurate in their polls that it amounted to "much more than voter and campaign finance suppression" and that they should be called out for election interference. By Lalit K Jha FGN12 US-PENNSYLVANIA-BALLOT-CASE 10 Republican attorney generals file amicus brief with SC in Pennsylvania mail-in ballot case Washington: Ten Republican attorney generals have filed an amicus brief with the US Supreme Court in a case seeking reversal of a lower court order allowing mail-in ballots in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania to be received three days after the election day. By Lalit K Jha PTI INDIND

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya's extradition to India: UK

The UK on Tuesday said Vijay Mallya cannot be extradited to India till the resolution of a confidential legal matter and that it is trying to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. In May, the fugitive businessman lost his appeals in the...

AP minister launches second phase of Jagananna Chedodu welfare scheme

Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes BC Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna on Tuesday launched the second phase of the Jagananna Chedodu welfare scheme with the transfer of the benefit amount into the accounts of eligible ...

WRAPUP 3-As Trump challenges Biden victory, attorney general OKs fraud probes

President Donald Trump will push ahead on Tuesday with longshot legal challenges to his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden in last weeks election, as Republican officials at the state and federal level lined up behind him. Pennsyl...

Mink cull puts Denmark's government in legal pinch

The Danish government will put forward hastily drawn up legislation on Tuesday to back up its order for a mass mink cull after admitting it had no legal basis for the measure aimed at preventing human contagion of a mutated coronavirus stra...
