Top foreign stories at 1730 hrs

FGN21 US-ELECTION-LD POLITICS Trump campaign says presidential election far from over; Biden moves forward with his transition plans Washington: As President-elect Joe Biden is gearing up for administering the country, the defiant Trump campaign has asserted that the 2020 US presidential election is far from over and indicated that it will explore all possible options to obtain "an accurate and honest vote count." By Lalit K Jha FGN15 US-HARRIS-ECONOMY Ready to write next chapter in US history: Kamala Harris Washington: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has said that she and President-elect Joe Biden are ready to write the "next chapter" in American history and from day one they would start building an economy that benefits the working families. By Lalit K Jha FGN22 UK-PFIZER-JOHNSON-REAX UK PM cautiously welcomes ‘loud toot’ of vaccine bugle London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cautiously welcomed the promising results from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and warned people not to rely on this news as a solution as it is still "very, very early days". By Aditi Khanna FGN26 VIRUS-UK-INDIA-INVESTMENT UK firms invested GBP 140mn in India during pandemic-hit months: Report London: The reforms introduced by the Indian government such as revising the labour laws, planned single window clearance for licence applications and other incentives have helped British firms stay bullish on investing in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report released this week. By Aditi Khanna FGN25 MALDIVES-INDIA-SHRINGLA Foreign Secretary Shringla holds bilateral meetings with Maldivian leadership Male: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday held a series of meetings with the Maldivian leadership and the Opposition and discussed ways to further strengthen India's relations with the island nation, and reviewed progress of key infrastructure projects under the USD 1.3 billion bilateral package

FGN23 UAE-TEMPLE First images of final design of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple released Dubai: The majestic stone façade of the first Hindu temple coming up in Abu Dhabi will be adorned with scenes from Hindu epics, scriptures and ancient stories from India, as well as motifs popular in the Gulf countries, according to a media report on Tuesday

FGN10 UN-HARRIS Harris's election as US' first woman VP a milestone for gender equality: UN leadership United Nations: Top United Nations leadership hailed the election of Democrat Kamala Harris as America’s first Black and South Asian-descent woman Vice President, applauding her for breaking “yet another ceiling” and describing it as a “milestone for gender equality”. By Yoshita Singh FGN4 US-TRUMP Trump says media should be called out for election interference Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday said the mainstream media were so inaccurate in their polls that it amounted to "much more than voter and campaign finance suppression" and that they should be called out for election interference. By Lalit K Jha FGN12 US-PENNSYLVANIA-BALLOT-CASE 10 Republican attorney generals file amicus brief with SC in Pennsylvania mail-in ballot case Washington: Ten Republican attorney generals have filed an amicus brief with the US Supreme Court in a case seeking reversal of a lower court order allowing mail-in ballots in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania to be received three days after the election day. By Lalit K Jha PTI INDIND