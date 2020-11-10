BJP workers celebrate victory in Karna bypolls

The results of by-elections in the state proved that people will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the partys development agenda, BJP Karnataka state president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP said on Tuesday. Party workers held celebrations at the PVS Circle here even before the results came in as the party took the lead in the Bihar assembly polls also.

Addressing partymen, Kateel said the victory in RR Nagar and Sira was expected and the administration of Modi and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should be further strengthened. He said BJP will work in line with the expectations of the people.

It is now clear that the people of Bihar, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh will always support the BJP, he said. Recording its first ever victory in the Sira assembly segment in Tumakuru district, party candidate Dr C M Rajesh Gowda won with a margin of over 12,000 votes.

N Munirathana emerged winner in Rajarajeshwari (RR) Nagar constituency with a margin of over 58,000 votes against his nearest Congress rival Kusuma H, officials said.