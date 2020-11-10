Pawar praises Tejashwi Yadav for tough fight in Bihar polls
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said though the trends of Bihar Assembly election results favour the NDA, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav put up a "gritty" fight. "Tejashwi has put up a gritty fight," he said. "We did not get desired results in the Bihar election.PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:40 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said though the trends of Bihar Assembly election results favour the NDA, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav put up a "gritty" fight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had campaigned for the NDA, he noted.
"The trends so far are in favour of the NDA. I think we did not pay attention to the Bihar election. We (NCP) did not contest because we felt that young leadership in the form of Tejashwi Yadav should come forward," Pawar told reporters here. "Tejashwi has put up a gritty fight," he said.
"We did not get desired results in the Bihar election. There are some reasons for it. What I saw in the entire campaign was that prime minister Narendra Modi himself took a lotof interest in the election.
"On one side there was a young, inexperienced person like Tejashwi and on the other side there was a person who was chief minister of Gujarat for several years and is now prime minister for the second term. And there was Nitish Kumar who has also been chief minister for several years," said Pawar. Irrespective of the number of seats the Grand Alliance led by the RJD gets, it is a "good achievement" and it will give inspiration to the young generation, Pawar added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra
- Rashtriya Janata Dal
- Bihar
- Sharad Pawar
- Narendra Modi
- Kumar
- Tejashwi
ALSO READ
Campaigning for first phase of Bihar Elections to end today
Bihar Polls: Mayawati seeks votes for BSP, alliance partners
Inflation biggest issue in Bihar polls, 60 scams occured under Nitish Kumar's leadership: Tejashwi Yadav
COVID caution goes for toss in Bihar election heat
Bihar polls: Mayawati asks voters to guard against tactics of rival parties