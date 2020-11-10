BJP's Raghunandan Rao wins Dubbak Assembly bypoll

Left Menu
BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday won the by election to the Dubbak Assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana,the Election Commission said. Rao got 63,352 votes, while Sujatha secured 62,273 votes, she said. The bypoll, held on November 3, was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in The TRS had fielded his widow Sujatha as its candidate..

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:32 IST
BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday won the by election to the Dubbak Assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana,the Election Commission said. He defeated his nearest rival Solipeta Sujatha of the ruling TRS by 1,079 votes.

"The BJP candidate won by 1,079 votes," Siddipet district Collector Bharati Hollikeri told PTI. Rao got 63,352 votes, while Sujatha secured 62,273 votes, she said.

The bypoll, held on November 3, was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in The TRS had fielded his widow Sujatha as its candidate..

